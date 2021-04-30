The Mental Health Coalition Launches '121' Instagram TV Series During May Mental Health Awareness Month

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mental Health Coalition (MHC), founded by designer and social activist Kenneth Cole, launches an initiative that will "change culture" around the devastating stigma affecting millions living with mental health conditions. According to WHO, 1 in 4 people in the world will live with mental health conditions. MHC believes that it is 4 in 4, and that mental health is arguably the worst pandemic the world has ever faced. Furthermore, because of the related stigma, 2 out of 3 affected don't seek help or care. Determined to shift culture and change the narrative around mental health, MHC is proud to launch "Every Day in May," a '121' Instagram TV Series in partnership with Instagram/Facebook, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

MHC has grown to include 31 of the largest mental health service providers and organizations in the country. For the 31 days of the month, MHC will host a '121' conversation featuring a cross section of iconic actors, musicians, athletes and influencers aiming to foster a more informed, empathetic and inclusive dialogue around mental health. MHC knows that the more people talk about mental health, and normalize the conversation, the greater the impact on the related stigma that today prevents so many from speaking out and/or seeking help. It is our hope that this campaign will reach hundreds of millions of people who will see how vulnerability can, in fact, be a strength and how they can empathetically be supportive of one another.

"Now, more than ever, we must increase the conversation around mental health. With this campaign, we are working to end the silence, reduce the stigma, and engage our community," explains Founder and Chairman of The Mental Health Coalition, Kenneth Cole. "The 31 days gives us the opportunity to share 31 different and inspiring stories and to highlight the extraordinary work of our 31 leading mental health organizations. This moves us one step closer to be able to connect countless needs to extraordinary resources. Together we can end the debilitating stigma connected to mental health, but only together."

The '121' (One-To-One) concept, which recently launched in partnership with Instagram and Facebook, will occur every day in the month of May. The concept stems from the idea that "Every 1 needs to talk 2 some 1," which has resonated particularly well during the recent quarantine due to COVID-19. The purpose of this effort is to encourage open and honest conversations around mental health and inspire people to connect with someone they trust. At the end of the session, a trained mental health clinician will join the conversations to contextualize, offer additional support, and be available for questions.

MHC, in partnership with Facebook, is also launching the #MentalHealthMinute campaign in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. The campaign works to encourage individuals to take care of their mental health and provide access to mental health resources via Facebook's Emotional Health resource center. To participate, when creating a Facebook story, "Share a photo or video of something you do to take care of your mental health" and use one of the Mental Health Minute stickers and/or use the hashtag #MentalHealthMinute when creating a Facebook post.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, MHC is also creating tools to help navigate how best for friends to support friends. Via its latest Roadmap, MHC explores the three most common types of support: processing, constructive distraction and problem solving. The Roadmap to Friends Supporting Friends also suggests different ways to ask a friend for support and how to sidestep various roadblocks that may get in your way; the same goes for offering support to a friend. The "Every Day in May" campaign is working towards enabling more individuals to become comfortable with offering and accepting support from friends.

"Mental wellbeing is built in connection with others. Checking in with a friend is good for your mental health as it creates an opportunity to connect, and it helps with the feelings of loneliness and isolation that can be a major part of not feeling well. Supporting a friend can be overwhelming, but it becomes a lot less uncomfortable and even enjoyable when you have a framework like the one we've outlined in this roadmap," Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie, clinical psychologist and head of research at MHC.

MHC and their Coalition of the leading mental health organizations include:

Active Minds × Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness × American Foundation for Suicide Prevention × Anxiety & Depression Association of America × Brain & Behavior Research Foundation × Bring Change to Mind × Child Mind Institute × Crisis Text Line × Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) × Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services × Fountain House × Headstrong × Jed Foundation × Mental Health America × Mindful Philanthropy × National Alliance on Mental Illness × National Council for Behavioral Health × National Latino Behavioral Health Association (NLBHA) × On Our Sleeves × One Mind × Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance × Shatterproof × Silence the Shame × Steve Fund × Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) × Trans Lifeline × Trevor Project × UCLA Depression Grand Challenge × Vibrant Emotional Health × Well Being Trust × Your Mom Cares

About The Mental Health Coalition

The Mental Health Coalition (www.thementalhealthcoalition.org), is a coalition of the Nation's leading mental health organizations, brands, and individuals who have joined forces to end the debilitating stigma surrounding mental health and to change the way people talk about, and care for, mental illness. Our mission is to catalyze like-minded communities to work together to destigmatize mental health and empower access to vital resources and necessary support for all.

The Mental Health Coalition was formed with the understanding that the mental health crisis is fueled by a pervasive and devastating stigma, preventing millions of individuals from being able to seek the critical treatment they need. We will not relent until mental health is no longer associated with stigma, shame or judgement and all people feel empowered to openly discuss and address their individual mental health needs.

