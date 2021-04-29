The MESI mTABLET ABI has been chosen as a finalist in the Cardiovascular Devices category in the 2021 Medical Design Excellence Awards competition

MESI mTABLET ABI is the smartest wireless Ankle-Brachial Index measurement device on the market. It allows simultaneous measurement of brachial and ankle pressures and detection of PAD in only 1 minute. This means that all patients at risk can receive the measurement on time, without unnecessary referrals, leading to timely treatment and preventing adverse events of PAD.

Due to the patented 3CUFF™ technology and PADsense™ algorithm, a reliable diagnostic result is guaranteed even in patients with low arterial perfusion. Besides its advanced technology for PAD detection, the MESI mTABLET ABI automatically saves the results of the measurement in the digital patient record, allowing the physician to monitor the patient's progress over time.

MESI mTABLET ABI is a part of the MESI mTABLET comprehensive system, that consists of wireless diagnostic modules, patient records, and software extensions offering additional diagnostic options. The system can be effortlessly introduced to any medical practice, as it is fully adaptable and modular. Besides ABI, the healthcare professionals can upgrade their practice with diagnostic modules, such as automated Toe-Brachial Index, 12-lead electrocardiogram, spirometry, pulse oximetry and blood pressure.

MESI, Ltd. is an innovation-driven company located in Europe developing and producing medical devices for diagnostic purposes. MESI is focused on simplifying diagnostics, providing clinicians with predictive medical assessment, helping them discover diseases in the early stages and ensure all patients receive successful treatment. Our solutions fit into all medical environments, from individual practices to hospitals and home care. With strong in-house research & development and a certified production facility, we are a trustworthy provider of digital and connected diagnostic devices.

