The Meteor Debuts UNDISTRACTED, New Weekly Podcast Hosted and Executive Produced by Brittany Packnett Cunningham

UNDISTRACTED will dive into the news of the day with an unapologetically intersectional woman-centered point of view. Led by one of a new generation's most trusted voices, the podcast will re-frame the biggest stories in politics, activism, pop culture and world events for an audience hungry for new perspectives—and actions. Packnett Cunningham and The Meteor are producing the podcast in partnership with Pineapple Street Studios, the award-winning creators of The Clearing , Wind of Change , The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow , and Back Issue, and part of Entercom's Podcast Network. Subscribe today on Apple Podcasts or Spotify .

"No matter what happens on Election Day, we want to help create the next tomorrow," said UNDISTRACTED host and executive producer Brittany Packnett Cunningham. "We're ready to give our community a place to cut through to the noise to the real issues, through the perspectives that far too often aren't included in the media, but are real to all of us: gender, race, identity, and more. It will require radical imagination, joy and power to design the fully just world we deserve. Together at UNDISTRACTED, we'll learn more about how to do exactly that -- because we have no time to waste."

UNDISTRACTED will feature a first-of-its-kind advertising spotlight through which presenting show sponsors, including Chambord Liqueur , will share their mid-roll airspace each week with BIPOC, femme, and gender non-conforming owners & founders. Eligible businesses are invited to apply at https://wearethemeteor.com/our-work/spotlight-application/ to be considered for the advertising spotlight in an upcoming episode of UNDISTRACTED.

UNDISTRACTED cover art and other assets are available here.

Stay tuned for more from The Meteor, officially launching in early 2021. Follow The Meteor on Instagram and at WeAreTheMeteor.com .

About The Meteor

The Meteor is a collective of activists, journalists, and creators committed to building a home for modern feminist work. This evolving group of storytellers and solution-seekers includes author and transgender memoirist Jennifer Boylan; activist and film student Treasure Brooks; writer and producer Drew Broussard; writer and producer Rebecca Carroll; data journalist and writer Mona Chalabi; award-winning news executive Marsha Cooke; activist and writer Brittany Packnett Cunningham; social impact and political organizer Mariam Ehrari; president and CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis; visual artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh; activist and filmmaker Sarah Sophie Flicker; award-winning director and producer Kamilah Forbes; marine biologist and activist Dr. Ayana Eliza Johnson; award-winning performer and writer Sarah Jones; media executive Kara Kearns; writer and disability-rights activist Emily Ladau; Olympian and award-winning author Casey Legler; The Meteor co-founder and journalist Cindi Leive; journalist Dahlia Lithwick; author and activist Paola Mendoza; Native lawyer and playwright Mary Kathryn Nagle; Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, award-winning multidisciplinary designer Emily Oberman; award-winning journalist Mariane Pearl; journalist Phill Picardi; award-winning journalist Liz Plank; award-winning documentary filmmaker Dawn Porter; author and Feminist Camp founder Amy Richards; writer and social justice organizer Tanya Selvaratnam; media executive Madhulika Sikka; photographer and producer Ginny Suss; actress, writer, and director Amber Tamblyn; author and columnist Rebecca Traister; author and columnist Jessica Valenti; co-founder of Pineapple Street Studios Jenna Weiss-Berman; activist and media strategist Raquel Willis; writer and editor Jamia Wilson; long-time TV and media executive Lauren Zalaznick and more.

The Meteor Fund is an affiliated 501(c)(3) project of The Meteor and is fiscally sponsored by New Venture Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Through workshops, teach-ins and educational materials, The Meteor Fund will help support the kind of meaningful conversations and learning many women crave now, in partnership with organizers and experts.

About Pineapple Street Studios

Pineapple Street Studios, part of Entercom's Podcast Network, was founded in 2016 in Brooklyn, New York, by Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky. Pineapple Street Studios creates inventive, award-winning original podcasts: multi-episode narratives, investigative journalism, branded series, and talk shows that routinely debut in the top ten on the Apple Podcasts charts, reach tens of millions of listeners, and have been cited repeatedly on "best-of" lists. Pineapple Street Studios' critically acclaimed podcasts include Wind of Change, Back Issue, The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow, Lovecraft Country Radio, Heaven's Gate, Missing Richard Simmons, Running From COPS, The Chernobyl Podcast and The Clearing. Follow @PineappleMedia on Twitter, @Pineapple.fm on Instagram, and visit http://pineapple.fm/ for more information.

Contact: Kelley McCormick, [email protected]

SOURCE The Meteor

Related Links

https://wearethemeteor.com

