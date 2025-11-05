The Michael J. Fox Foundation Announces the Bachmann-Strauss Early Career Award for Dystonia Research

The new Bachmann-Strauss Early Career Award is a two-year, $150,000 award supporting early-career clinician researchers focused on advancing understanding and treatment of dystonia.

Dystonia is the third most common movement disorder, affecting an estimated 500,000 people in North America. More than 30 percent of people living with Parkinson's may experience dystonia as a symptom or treatment complication.

The inaugural awardee is Adina Wise, MD, a neurologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) announces the launch of the Bachmann-Strauss Early Career Award for Dystonia Research, a new program designed to empower the next generation of clinician researchers dedicated to uncovering the causes of dystonia and advancing new treatment approaches.

This two-year, $150,000 award builds on the Foundation's longstanding partnership with MJFF Board member Bonnie Strauss and her husband Tom Strauss, co-founders of the Bachmann-Strauss Dystonia and Parkinson Foundation, and reflects a strategic transition from recognizing established leaders in the field to supporting early-career scientists who represent the future of research around dystonia, the world's third most common movement disorder and a symptom of Parkinson's disease (PD). More insights into this condition can lead to accelerated advances in diagnostic, treatment, and preventative care.

The inaugural awardee is Adina Wise, MD, a fellowship trained movement disorder specialist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY. Dr. Wise's project is guided by mentors Susan Bressman, MD, and Rachel Saunders-Pullman, MD, MPH, both leading experts in movement disorders at Mount Sinai.

"I am deeply honored to receive the inaugural Bachmann-Strauss Early Career Award for Dystonia Research," said Adina Wise, MD, Movement Disorder Specialist at Mount Sinai in New York, NY. "This support will enable our team to investigate the neural circuits and genetic factors that drive dystonia, with the goal of identifying new biomarkers and therapeutic targets that can guide earlier diagnosis, refine treatment strategies, and ultimately improve outcomes for people living with dystonia and Parkinson's disease."

"Bonnie and Tom Strauss have been steadfast champions for people and families living with dystonia and Parkinson's, and their generosity has created new opportunities to fuel progress in this important area of research," said Deborah W. Brooks, MJFF Co-Founder and CEO. "Through their support, and with The Michael J. Fox Foundation's continued commitment, remarkable clinician-scientists are poised to advance discoveries and better treatments that can usher in a better quality of life for people and families living with dystonia and the millions living with Parkinson's disease."

A Legacy of Leadership in Dystonia Research

Dystonia — characterized by involuntary, often painful muscle contractions — affects more than 500,000 people in North America and is estimated to impact over 30 percent of people with Parkinson's disease. Despite its prevalence, dystonia remains under-recognized and undertreated.

Since 2014, The Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Bachmann-Strauss Dystonia and Parkinson Foundation announced a collaborative research alliance to drive greater awareness, research, and treatment progress in dystonia. Together, the Foundations established the Bachmann-Strauss Prize for Excellence in Dystonia Research, awarded annually from 2015 through 2020 to recognize investigators whose work made transformative contributions to the field. Each prize included an unrestricted grant to support continued study in the awardee's laboratory. Building on this legacy, MJFF has now introduced the Bachmann-Strauss Early Career Award for Dystonia Research, designed to invest in the next generation of clinician-researchers and spark future breakthroughs.

MJFF Board member Bonnie Strauss said: "Our vision has always been to advance the science of Parkinson's and dystonia while improving the lives of patients and families. By focusing now on early-career researchers, this award ensures that the brightest young minds are inspired and equipped to make lasting contributions to the field. We are proud to partner with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to support Dr. Wise who will carry this mission forward."

The award includes structured milestones and regular touchpoints with MJFF and collaborating institutions to ensure accountability and impact.

For more information on Parkinson's and dystonia research, and to access the latest resources for patients and families, visit www.michaeljfox.org.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors, and volunteers. In addition to funding $2.5 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, MJFF forges groundbreaking collaborations, creates robust open-access data sets and biosample libraries with its landmark clinical study (PPMI), increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool (Fox Trial Finder), promotes Parkinson's awareness, and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world.

