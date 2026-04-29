Thousands of attendees raise nearly $2 million for The Michael J. Fox Foundation at the 2026 Parkinson's Unity Walk

The community raised nearly $2 million thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who matched every dollar raised up to $1.4 million. 100% of the funds raised will go directly to The Michael J. Fox Foundation's critical Parkinson's research and public policy priorities. The match will remain open until the end of May and is still accepting donations – donate and learn more here.

For the past 32 years, the Unity Walk has been a staple in the Parkinson's community, uniting thousands around a shared goal: to cure Parkinson's. The Unity Walk comes at a time of growing momentum in Parkinson's research and incredible progress toward scientific breakthroughs. Since its inception, MJFF has funded over $3 billion to support high-impact global research programs.

Increased funding for Parkinson's is needed now more than ever. A newly released report by The Michael J. Fox Foundation shows that the annual economic impact of Parkinson's disease in the United States has reached more than $82.2 billion in 2024 – surpassing earlier projections by more than a decade. There are currently 1.2 million people estimated to be living with Parkinson's and related conditions in the United States today – and that number is expected to double by 2050.

In keeping with the Unity Walk's tradition, MJFF brought together members of the Parkinson's community for a day of connection and shared purpose, including actor and host of America's Got Talent, Terry Crews and his wife, actress, singer and producer Rebecca King Crews, who is living with Parkinson's and using her platform to amplify awareness of the disease and the incredible progress being made in research. Earlier this April, Rebecca shared on the TODAY show that she has been privately living with Parkinson's disease for nearly ten years.

"We're very excited to partner with The Michael J. Fox Foundation to find a cure. I believe with all my heart that if we put our brains together about Parkinson's the way we have about so many other diseases that we can cure it and prevent it. And that's why we're here today," said Rebecca King Crews at the Parkinson's Unity Walk.

The day's programming included multiple on-stage demonstrations and featured movement and exercise groups including Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Rock Steady Boxing – Eastern Island, Dance for PD, Moving Brains Foundation, Parkinson's Voice Project and Pickleball for Parkinson's.

"Community-driven events like the Parkinson's Unity Walk are central to the Foundation's mission and play a vital role in advancing research and fundraising toward a world without Parkinson's disease," said Stephanie Paddock, MJFF, VP, Head of Community Fundraising & Events. "This event, year over year, is about bringing the Parkinson's community together and ensuring everyone walks away with meaningful connections, valuable resources and most importantly, hope and encouragement."

Thank you to the Foundation's pharmaceutical and biotech partners for underwriting the Parkinson's Unity Walk.

Additionally, thank you to our community partners who participated in the day's events: APDA, Columbia – New York, Davis Phinney Foundation, Hackensack Meridian Health, Mount Sinai, New Jersey Brain and Spine, OUTREACH Rehabilitation, Parkinson's Body & Mind, Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson's Pal's – NYU Chapter, PD Avengers, PMD Alliance and Queens College

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding $3 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open- access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

Select photos from the event are available below and for download, with credit to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, at: https://dam.gettyimages.com/selects/the-michael-j-fox-foundation-s-2026-parkinson-s

SOURCE The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research