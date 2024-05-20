The Mike Brown / Amen Motorcycle Works Auction, Greeneville, TN

News provided by

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

May 20, 2024, 16:08 ET

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, 2024, Iron Horse Auction Co., Inc. of Rockingham, NC announced an exclusive online auction event featuring a wide array of Mike Brown custom built, one-of-a-kind motorcycles, custom vehicle builds in progress and shop equipment. The auction will be held online only from May 23rd, starting at 8 AM, through May 30th, with closings beginning at 12 Noon EST.

The Mike Brown / Amen built motorcycles include the never-before-seen Legacy Bike, the Hubless Monster, the Git Er Done Bike, the YHWH Bike, the Savior Bike, the Grandaddy Bike and many more two-and four-wheel creations. Some of the four-wheel creations are the Manta Mirage Project, Custom VW Bus Project, Supercharged Astro Van Project, Cabover Tractor Project and Mopar Chop Top Project to name a few. 

The auction will be managed by Will Lilly & Marc Baysek, who can be contacted at [email protected] or [email protected].

Will Lilly, of Iron Horse Auction Co., stated "This is a rare opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to acquire one-of-a-kind custom built Mike Brown Motorcycles that have never before been available for purchase."

For further information about the sale process, go to: https://www.ironhorseauction.com/auction/amenmotorcycles-71680/details
or call: 800-997-2248. 

For interviews, contact:
Will Lilly +1-704-985-9300 or 
[email protected] 
Marc Baysek +1-910-206-1881 or 
[email protected]
Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.
174 Airport Road
Rockingham, NC 28379
910-997-2248
www.ironhorseauction.com

SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

