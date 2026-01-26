THE MILESTONE GROUP ACQUIRES 266-UNIT, LEGENDS AT LAUREL CANYON APARTMENTS IN NORTH SUBURBAN ATLANTA

CANTON, Ga., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milestone Group ("Milestone") announces the acquisition of Legends at Laurel Canyon, a 266-unit, garden-style apartment community located in the rapidly growing North Atlanta suburb of Canton, GA. The purchase price was not disclosed.

"Legends at Laurel Canyon represents a compelling opportunity to acquire a high-quality, newer vintage asset in one of metro Atlanta's fastest-growing submarkets," said Milestone Managing Director of Acquisitions, Jason Wise. Cherokee County has grown over 12% in the last five years and is expected to grow an additional 51% by 2050. Mr. Wise continued, "The property's location benefits from favorable long-term supply-demand fundamentals and was acquired at a significant discount to replacement cost through assuming attractive existing financing. This acquisition offers downside protection with substantial upside potential in a market exhibiting the kind of structural growth fundamentals we are actively seeking."

Canton is in the northern suburbs of Atlanta in Cherokee County, where more than 62,000 residents and close to 30,000 jobs have been added over the last decade. The community offers immediate access to a Publix-anchored shopping center and is proximate to more than three million square feet of retail, dining, and lifestyle amenities within a five-minute drive. Excellent connectivity to major employment centers, state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, highly rated schools, and an abundance of recreational resources enhance the attractiveness of the area.

Legends at Laurel Canyon offers large floorplans averaging 1,227 square feet and features an expansive clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style saltwater swimming pool, and convenience amenities, including Amazon Hub Lockers, a car care center, bike racks, and a pet park and spa within the gated community. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units feature gourmet island kitchens, quartz countertops, and ceramic-tiled backsplashes, along with Nest thermostats and wood-style flooring in sunlit units with 9-foot ceilings.

