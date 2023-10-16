The Mill and Google's Pixel Fold Campaign Captivates Over 60 Million in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mill, renowned for its visual effects and content creation, joined forces with global tech leader Google for the monumental launch of the Google Pixel Fold. Strategically executed across New York City's prime locations, the campaign achieved an unparalleled reach, captivating over 60 million potential consumers.

"I am extremely proud of our team of creatives at The Mill who collaborated with global tech leader Google to launch the Google Pixel Fold. The meticulous planning and execution across prime locations in New York City resulted in an unparalleled reach, captivating over 60 million potential consumers. The success of this campaign is a testament to the power of innovative marketing and harnessing latest technology; massive respect and appreciation to our creative, tech and production teams for this exceptional work." said Mark Benson, President of The Mill.

The campaign's essence was captured in 25 digital screens, strategically positioned from bustling transportation hubs to the iconic Times Square. Mike Schaeffer, Creative Director, shared, "In partnership with Google, we crafted a unique design direction for the Pixel Fold across New York City. The device's unfolding feature aligning with the 90° corner placement in many billboards was particularly striking. Its elegant simplicity resonated across the city, introducing the flagship device in a memorable way."
This collaboration showcased the transformative power of creativity and technology, leaving an indelible mark on New York City.

About The Mill
The Mill, a global network of award-winning VFX artists & Creative Technologists, has been at the vanguard of the advertising industry for over 30 years. Their commitment to excellence and innovation positions them as a preferred partner for brands aiming for significant market impact.

