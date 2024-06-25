The Mimir Secures Key Contracts, Fuels Revenue Growth, and Expands Language Programs

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Education and Technology Inc., the parent company of The Mimir, is pleased to announce new annual contracts with Harvard-Westlake School, Lynwood Unified School District, and Montebello Unified School District. Additionally, The Mimir is actively engaged in discussions with other school districts and universities across the United States to further expand its reach.

In response to the growing demand for multilingual education, The Mimir is expanding its language offerings. The platform launched its Spanish program in May 2024, with English, French, and Japanese to follow. This expansion is part of The Mimir's mission to revolutionize and establish new standards in language education globally.

"The Mimir is dedicated to transforming language education by setting new standards in teaching methodologies and learning outcomes," said Mengting Hou, CFA, founder and CEO of The Mimir. "We are committed to empowering learners worldwide to master new languages and engage with confidence. This is especially crucial as dual language education becomes a fundamental right, and multilingualism emerges as an indispensable skill in our interconnected world."

The Mimir also serves as an academic reseller for ACTFL (American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages) tests through Language Testing International (LTI). This enables The Mimir to provide educational institutions with direct access to ACTFL's distinguished language proficiency assessments. As part of its ongoing commitment to revolutionizing language education, The Mimir integrates these industry-leading assessments into its leveled content, comprehensive AI-driven learning platform, and oral language proficiency development programs, significantly aiding educators and students in achieving the highest language proficiency standards.

Yi-Chou Hsu, chair of Contemporary Education and Technology Inc., added, "Our partnerships with these respected educational institutions underscore our commitment to providing high-quality language education. We aim to bridge the language gap for underrepresented groups, including people of color, immigrants, and communities in economically disadvantaged areas. By offering accessible and effective language learning solutions, we strive to foster inclusivity and equal opportunities for all learners."

Looking ahead, The Mimir plans to significantly expand its sales efforts, targeting not only school districts and universities but also community centers, non-profit organizations, government services, and mental health facilities that support underserved populations. By focusing on areas that lack sufficient language education resources, The Mimir aims to make a profound impact on communities that need it the most.

For more information on The Mimir and its innovative language-learning solutions, please visit www.themimir.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Contemporary Education And Technology Inc.