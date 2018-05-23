The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers: Four Day Seminar

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive four-day programme uses up-to-date MBA thinking and techniques to focus on the real and challenging issues that are confronting today's in-house legal departments.
The expert trainers from a legal and business background will share with participants their own experiences from working as in-house lawyers and business managers. They will refer to and explore up-to-the-minute management and leadership methodologies and techniques. This programme also offers a unique opportunity to share existing best practice and establish industry-wide norms with colleagues from different organisations and countries.
What are the objectives of this course?
As a result of attending this programme, you will be able to:
- Engage with business colleagues when strategic choices are being made
- Review the role and strategy of the in-house legal function
- Define and demonstrate the rationale and value of the legal department to the rest of the organisation
- Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques
- Mobilise more effective teamwork within and outside the legal team
- Participate more confidently in discussions involving financial analysis
- Withstand cost cutting pressures by highlighting coherent resource priorities
- Establish strong working relationships with business colleagues in order to influence behaviour and attitudes towards legal issues
- Manage and lead the in-house legal team to high performance
- Access and enhance core leadership management techniques in the context of effective change management
- Pursue the best remuneration options with external law firms and gain value for money from their services
- Examine and understand how successful Heads of Legal have applied a commercial and strategic focus to achieve results
- Measure and boost the performance of the legal team through valuable assessment and coaching
Who Should Attend:
- Heads of legal departments
- Legal affairs directors and managers
- Senior corporate counsel and advisors
- Legal departments CEOs
- Key corporate law team members
- Private practice lawyers seeking a switch to an in-house role
Agenda:
Day One
09.00 Registration and refreshments
09.30 Welcome, introductions and objectives setting
Mark Prebble, Lawyers in Business
09.45 MODULE 1: Business strategy and strategic planning
During the module you will explore and examine the concept of business strategy and strategic choices.
Your strategy
Strategy, tactics and choices
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 Strategies for winning v strategies for success
13.00 Lunch
14.00 MODULE 2: Developing your strategy for legal services
15.30 Refreshments
15.45 Selecting and selling the right options for the provision of legal services
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Developing a blueprint
17.00 Close of day one
Day Two
09.00 Refreshments
09.30 MODULE 3: Leading and managing strategic change
Strategy, change and people
How you experience change
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 The change toolkit
13.00 Lunch
14.00 MODULE 4: Project management and team-work
The essentials of project management
PRACTICAL EXCERCISE: Applying the project management approach to your work
15.00 Refreshments
15.15 Teamwork
PRACTICAL EXCERCISE: Developing the in-house legal team
17.00 Close of day two
Day Three
09.00 Refreshments
09.30 MODULE 5: Understanding the business from a financial perspective
The history and the accounts
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 The future and the need for business processes
13.00 Lunch
14.00 Practical exercise: Forecasting cashflow, profit and loss and a balance sheet
MODULE 6: Managing a budget and external expenditure
15.30 Refreshments
15.45 Finding ways of operating more creative and win-win' fee arrangements
Making sure there are no unforeseen surprises on fees
17.00 Close of day three
Day Four
09.00 Refreshments
09.30 MODULE 7: People management and leadership
Understanding and fostering motivation and engagement:
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Performance management scenarios
11.00 Refreshments
11.15 Emotional intelligence and leadership qualities
13.00 Lunch
14.00 MODULE 8: Influencing and decision-making
PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Contributing effectively to decision-making
15.00 Refreshments
15.15 The view from the other side
16.00 Question and answer consultation session with Mark Prebble
16.30 Close of course
