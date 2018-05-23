The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers: Four Day Seminar

The "The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive four-day programme uses up-to-date MBA thinking and techniques to focus on the real and challenging issues that are confronting today's in-house legal departments.

The expert trainers from a legal and business background will share with participants their own experiences from working as in-house lawyers and business managers. They will refer to and explore up-to-the-minute management and leadership methodologies and techniques. This programme also offers a unique opportunity to share existing best practice and establish industry-wide norms with colleagues from different organisations and countries.

What are the objectives of this course?

As a result of attending this programme, you will be able to:

  • Engage with business colleagues when strategic choices are being made
  • Review the role and strategy of the in-house legal function
  • Define and demonstrate the rationale and value of the legal department to the rest of the organisation
  • Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques
  • Mobilise more effective teamwork within and outside the legal team
  • Participate more confidently in discussions involving financial analysis
  • Withstand cost cutting pressures by highlighting coherent resource priorities
  • Establish strong working relationships with business colleagues in order to influence behaviour and attitudes towards legal issues
  • Manage and lead the in-house legal team to high performance
  • Access and enhance core leadership management techniques in the context of effective change management
  • Pursue the best remuneration options with external law firms and gain value for money from their services
  • Examine and understand how successful Heads of Legal have applied a commercial and strategic focus to achieve results
  • Measure and boost the performance of the legal team through valuable assessment and coaching

Who Should Attend:

  • Heads of legal departments
  • Legal affairs directors and managers
  • Senior corporate counsel and advisors
  • Legal departments CEOs
  • Key corporate law team members
  • Private practice lawyers seeking a switch to an in-house role

Agenda:

Day One

09.00 Registration and refreshments

09.30 Welcome, introductions and objectives setting

Mark Prebble, Lawyers in Business

09.45 MODULE 1: Business strategy and strategic planning

During the module you will explore and examine the concept of business strategy and strategic choices.

Your strategy

Strategy, tactics and choices

11.00 Refreshments

11.15 Strategies for winning v strategies for success

13.00 Lunch

14.00 MODULE 2: Developing your strategy for legal services

15.30 Refreshments

15.45 Selecting and selling the right options for the provision of legal services

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Developing a blueprint

17.00 Close of day one

Day Two

09.00 Refreshments

09.30 MODULE 3: Leading and managing strategic change

Strategy, change and people

How you experience change

11.00 Refreshments

11.15 The change toolkit

13.00 Lunch

14.00 MODULE 4: Project management and team-work

The essentials of project management

PRACTICAL EXCERCISE: Applying the project management approach to your work

15.00 Refreshments

15.15 Teamwork

PRACTICAL EXCERCISE: Developing the in-house legal team

17.00 Close of day two

Day Three

09.00 Refreshments

09.30 MODULE 5: Understanding the business from a financial perspective

The history and the accounts

11.00 Refreshments

11.15 The future and the need for business processes

13.00 Lunch

14.00 Practical exercise: Forecasting cashflow, profit and loss and a balance sheet

MODULE 6: Managing a budget and external expenditure

15.30 Refreshments

15.45 Finding ways of operating more creative and win-win' fee arrangements

Making sure there are no unforeseen surprises on fees

17.00 Close of day three

Day Four

09.00 Refreshments

09.30 MODULE 7: People management and leadership

Understanding and fostering motivation and engagement:

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Performance management scenarios

11.00 Refreshments

11.15 Emotional intelligence and leadership qualities

13.00 Lunch

14.00 MODULE 8: Influencing and decision-making

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Contributing effectively to decision-making

15.00 Refreshments

15.15 The view from the other side

16.00 Question and answer consultation session with Mark Prebble

16.30 Close of course

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hphqqk/the_mini_mba_for?w=5

