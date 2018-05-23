The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers: Four Day Seminar

This intensive four-day programme uses up-to-date MBA thinking and techniques to focus on the real and challenging issues that are confronting today's in-house legal departments.



The expert trainers from a legal and business background will share with participants their own experiences from working as in-house lawyers and business managers. They will refer to and explore up-to-the-minute management and leadership methodologies and techniques. This programme also offers a unique opportunity to share existing best practice and establish industry-wide norms with colleagues from different organisations and countries.

What are the objectives of this course?



As a result of attending this programme, you will be able to:

Engage with business colleagues when strategic choices are being made

Review the role and strategy of the in-house legal function

Define and demonstrate the rationale and value of the legal department to the rest of the organisation

Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques

Mobilise more effective teamwork within and outside the legal team

Participate more confidently in discussions involving financial analysis

Withstand cost cutting pressures by highlighting coherent resource priorities

Establish strong working relationships with business colleagues in order to influence behaviour and attitudes towards legal issues

Manage and lead the in-house legal team to high performance

Access and enhance core leadership management techniques in the context of effective change management

Pursue the best remuneration options with external law firms and gain value for money from their services

Examine and understand how successful Heads of Legal have applied a commercial and strategic focus to achieve results

Measure and boost the performance of the legal team through valuable assessment and coaching

Who Should Attend:



Heads of legal departments

Legal affairs directors and managers

Senior corporate counsel and advisors

Legal departments CEOs

Key corporate law team members

Private practice lawyers seeking a switch to an in-house role

Agenda:



Day One



09.00 Registration and refreshments



09.30 Welcome, introductions and objectives setting



Mark Prebble, Lawyers in Business



09.45 MODULE 1: Business strategy and strategic planning



During the module you will explore and examine the concept of business strategy and strategic choices.



Your strategy

Strategy, tactics and choices

11.00 Refreshments



11.15 Strategies for winning v strategies for success

13.00 Lunch



14.00 MODULE 2: Developing your strategy for legal services



15.30 Refreshments



15.45 Selecting and selling the right options for the provision of legal services

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Developing a blueprint



17.00 Close of day one



Day Two



09.00 Refreshments



09.30 MODULE 3: Leading and managing strategic change



Strategy, change and people

How you experience change

11.00 Refreshments



11.15 The change toolkit

13.00 Lunch



14.00 MODULE 4: Project management and team-work



The essentials of project management

PRACTICAL EXCERCISE: Applying the project management approach to your work



15.00 Refreshments



15.15 Teamwork

PRACTICAL EXCERCISE: Developing the in-house legal team



17.00 Close of day two



Day Three



09.00 Refreshments



09.30 MODULE 5: Understanding the business from a financial perspective



The history and the accounts

11.00 Refreshments



11.15 The future and the need for business processes

13.00 Lunch



14.00 Practical exercise: Forecasting cashflow, profit and loss and a balance sheet



MODULE 6: Managing a budget and external expenditure

15.30 Refreshments



15.45 Finding ways of operating more creative and win-win' fee arrangements

Making sure there are no unforeseen surprises on fees

17.00 Close of day three



Day Four



09.00 Refreshments



09.30 MODULE 7: People management and leadership



Understanding and fostering motivation and engagement:

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Performance management scenarios



11.00 Refreshments



11.15 Emotional intelligence and leadership qualities

13.00 Lunch



14.00 MODULE 8: Influencing and decision-making

PRACTICAL EXERCISE: Contributing effectively to decision-making



15.00 Refreshments



15.15 The view from the other side

16.00 Question and answer consultation session with Mark Prebble



16.30 Close of course

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hphqqk/the_mini_mba_for?w=5



