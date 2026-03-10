The "Missed Memo" Economy Is Undermining Productivity, Trust, and AI Readiness

New Appspace research finds nearly all employees feel the impact when critical information breaks down across teams and systems.

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations invest heavily in workplace technology and artificial intelligence, a more fundamental problem continues to hold them back: employees are missing critical information that directly affects how they work.

According to the Appspace 2026 Workplace Experience Trends & Insights Report , nearly all employees (97%) say failing to receive key workplace updates negatively impacts their work — revealing what Appspace describes as a growing "missed memo" economy, where important information breaks down across teams, tools, and systems.

"When organizations struggle to keep people informed, everything downstream suffers," says Holly Grogan, President of Appspace. "This research makes it clear that companies can't out-innovate broken communication. When employees don't trust they're getting the right information at the right time, productivity, alignment, and confidence in leadership all take a hit."

The impact is widespread. Nearly three-quarters of employees (72%) say they have felt out of the loop on important workplace updates in the past year. Two-thirds (67%) say poor communication and disconnected systems put their organization's overall success at significant risk. And while AI is often positioned as the next productivity unlock, 87% of employees say their organization will struggle to drive value from AI tools without a more connected workplace.

Communication breakdowns are becoming the norm

Based on a survey of 1,000 full-time employees in the U.S. and U.K., the report shows that inconsistent communication is no longer the exception. Eight in ten employees (81%) say the messages their organization delivers lack consistency across channels, up sharply from Appspace's 2025 findings.

As a result, key updates are often scattered across tools employees do not regularly use, forcing people to piece together what matters most on their own. This fragmentation slows execution, increases mistakes, and weakens trust.

The cost shows up across trust, performance, and engagement

Employees say missing information has tangible consequences:

39% say it increases stress, frustration, or feelings of isolation





say it increases stress, frustration, or feelings of isolation 39% report mistakes, errors, or overlooked tasks, while 29% say their productivity suffers





report mistakes, errors, or overlooked tasks, while say their productivity suffers 26% say communication breakdowns reduce their trust in organizational leadership





Younger employees feel these effects disproportionately. Three-quarters of Gen Z and millennial employees (75%) say they regularly feel out of the loop, compared with 67% of Gen X and baby boomers.

Frontline employees are especially exposed.

84% say their organization could do a better job providing consistent communication to frontline workers





say their organization could do a better job providing consistent communication to frontline workers 39% say frontline communication is inconsistent, causing confusion or delays





Without reliable access to updates, frontline teams face higher friction, slower response times, and increased operational risk across shifts, locations, and shared spaces.

Fixing communication is foundational to performance and AI readiness

The research underscores a simple reality: organizations cannot build momentum on top of broken communication. Among employees who say their organization is ineffective at keeping them informed, 78% believe their company could do a better job sharing important information and updates, and one-third struggle to trust leadership and strategic direction.

At the same time, the opportunity is clear. When employees are consistently kept in the know, 91% say they are more engaged and motivated in their work.

"AI may accelerate productivity, but only when it is built on a connected foundation," Grogan adds. "Without consistent communication across digital and physical workplaces, even the most advanced tools fall short."

About the Survey

The independent research report surveyed 1,000 employees in the U.S. and U.K. who worked full-time at organizations with more than 1,000 employees. All respondents worked at organizations offering hybrid and/or fully remote work opportunities.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience company that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more, making work an experience everyone loves. Join the more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and a global community of users who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com

SOURCE Appspace, Inc.