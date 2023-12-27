The Mission Driven Bank Fund Names Performance Trust as Capital Markets Advisor and Structuring Agent to The Fund

News provided by

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC

27 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

The Fund taps Performance Trust to advise on its mission-driven bank capital investments. Performance Trust, the largest full-service investment bank focused on community financial institutions, has established a dominant presence in the capital raising and advisory space to CDFIs and MDIs nationwide.

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio and CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mission Driven Bank Fund ("The Fund") and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC ("Performance Trust") are pleased to jointly announce that they have entered into a partnership where Performance Trust will advise The Fund on its mission-driven bank capital investments as its Capital Markets and Structuring Agent advisor.

Paul Welch, Head of Private Equity at Elizabeth Park Capital Management and lead manager of The Fund manager said, "As a vehicle built from feedback from current FDIC-insured CDFIs and MDIs, the Fund wanted to partner with an active participant in our target universe. We believe that Performance Trust's experience and resources will strengthen the capabilities of the Fund to bring tailored solutions to the mission-driven banks we seek to bolster."

The Mission Driven Bank Fund, established by the FDIC, aims to foster a stronger and more inclusive banking system by investing in mission-driven banks to provide credit and financial services to underserved communities. By structuring capital opportunities, The Fund seeks to drive significant growth and financial resiliency in the mission-driven bank sector that translates into demonstrated progress in closing the racial income and wealth gap.

Chirag Shah, CEO of Performance Trust, expressed gratitude for the partnership with The Fund, stating, "For nearly 30 years, Performance Trust has been dedicated to helping financial institutions enhance long-term performance. Our unique approach has empowered CDFIs and MDIs to expand access to capital and strengthen financial resilience, contributing to the vitality of the communities they serve. We are excited to align with The Fund in our shared mission of promoting financial inclusion and to provide advisory support for their capital investments."

Matt Shields, Head of FIG Capital Markets, and Lorenzo Zefferino, leader of the firm's Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Territories for Investment Banking at Performance Trust, stated, "We are proud to partner with The Fund. Over the last four years, Performance Trust has raised over half a billion in capital for mission-focused financial institutions, witnessing the impact of underbanked communities. With the creation of The Fund at a time when regulators have announced a new set of CRA regulations which specifically rewards activity and collaboration with CDFIs, MDIs, and WOFIs, we are excited about what the future has in store for The Fund and the more than 300 FDIC-insured CDFIs and MDIs across the country. We will work hard in helping The Fund structure capital opportunities that present the potential for a win-win-win for all stakeholders: The Fund, CDFIs and MDIs, and the communities they serve and foster."

About The Mission Driven Bank Fund

The Mission Driven Bank Fund seeks to foster a stronger and more inclusive banking system by investing capital and providing technical services to CDFIs and MDIs that target African American, Native American, Asian, Hispanic, and Pacific Islander communities.  The Fund's mission is to drive significant growth and financial resiliency in the mission-driven bank sector that translates into demonstrated progress in closing the racial income and wealth gap over the fund's life and beyond. For more information, go to www.missiondrivenbankfund.org.

About Performance Trust

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is committed to helping financial institutions improve their long-term performance and deliver shareholder value. Identifying your path to independence requires better tools and clear insights which lead to great decisions. Performance Trust Capital Partners is a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.  For more information, go to www.performancetrust.com.

CONTACT: Pamela Shanahan (312) 521-1690

This press release does not constitute an offering of interests in the Fund, which will be made only to qualified investors pursuant to the Fund's offering documents. Nothing contained in this press release should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future performance of the Fund. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy of statements, estimates, targets, and/or projections herein, nor as to the ultimate success of the Fund or the external conditions and circumstances under which the Fund will operate. Prospective investors must not rely upon any matters in this release. The activities undertaken by the Fund may differ from those described above due to unexpected external circumstances or otherwise. Moreover, past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.

SOURCE Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC

