The Misty Copeland Foundation to Host Spring Benefit Honoring Misty Copeland's Legacy

An Evening of Celebration and Support for the Misty Copeland Foundation, Expanding Access to Affordable, Accessible, and Fun Dance Programs in the Bronx and Harlem

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the Misty Copeland Foundation (MCF) will host its Spring Benefit at The Pool + The Grill in New York City to celebrate Misty Copeland's extraordinary legacy and raise vital funds for the Foundation's $1 million Celebrating Misty Campaign, supporting affordable, accessible, and fun dance programs for children and adults in the Bronx and Harlem.

The Spring Benefit will feature an evening of live music, dancing, specialty cocktails, and a curated culinary selection from some of New York's most beloved restaurants, all while raising vital funds for the Foundation's flagship programs serving communities across Harlem and the Bronx.

Misty Copeland will serve as Chair of the evening, joined by an esteemed group of Honorary Co-Chairs for the evening, including legendary choreographer and director Debbie Allen, acclaimed choreographer and artistic director Bill T. Jones, Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Grammy Award-winning music icon Nile Rodgers, and award-winning actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross.

Co-Chairs of the Benefit Committee are Sarah Arison, Justice Faith, Nia Faith, Julie Kim, Nyssa Lee, and Benis Reffkin, who are leading fundraising and event efforts. The Spring Benefit Committee reflects MCF's commitment to intergenerational connection and inclusivity, bringing together established philanthropic leaders alongside next-generation changemakers united by a shared passion for arts education and community impact.

The Misty Copeland Foundation gratefully acknowledges the leadership support of its Diamond Sponsors, The Arnhold Family, Sarah Arison, and Clara Wu Tsai and the New York Liberty and its Platinum Sponsors, Nyssa and Chris Lee and Ann and Weston Hicks, whose generosity helps sustain and expand programs that bring the joy and power of dance to children and adults in the Bronx and Harlem.

Proceeds from the evening will directly support the Foundation's three signature programs—BE BOLD, BE BOLDNext Steps, and BE BOLDER—ensuring that Misty Copeland's legacy continues to create meaningful opportunities through dance for generations to come.

BE BOLD is MCF's signature afterschool ballet program serving children ages 5–12 in under-resourced communities in the Bronx and Harlem. Designed around a holistic framework that includes introduction to ballet, music for dance, health and wellness, mentoring, and tutoring, BE BOLD reimagines traditional ballet instruction through a comprehensive approach to learning and artistic expression. The program empowers children in under-resourced communities to experience the joy of artful movement, breaks down barriers to participation in dance classes, and fosters diversity in ballet and other dance forms.

BE BOLDNext Steps provides a bridge for BE BOLD graduates pursuing more formal dance training. Through partnerships with 92NY, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and The Ailey School, the program supports students with tuition, transportation, and apparel, ensuring that young dancers with interest and commitment have the resources needed to continue their training in supportive and inclusive environments.

BE BOLDER is a ballet-based wellness program designed for adults ages 50 and older. Focused on movement, expression, and connection, BE BOLDER supports physical well-being and creative exploration while reinforcing Misty Copeland's belief that dance is for everybody—and every stage of life.

Misty Copeland, Founder of the Misty Copeland Foundation, shared:

"This work is deeply personal to me. Dance changed the course of my life, and through the Misty Copeland Foundation, we are creating opportunities for children and adults to experience that same sense of confidence, discipline, and joy. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who joins us in supporting expanded access to dance in under-resourced communities."

Caryn Campbell, Executive Director of the Misty Copeland Foundation, added:

"This Benefit is about more than celebration—it is about sustaining opportunity. The support raised through the Celebrating Misty Campaign allows us to deliver high-quality, free programs that make dance affordable, accessible, and fun for families who might not otherwise have access to the arts."

Founded in 2021 by Misty Copeland, the first African American woman to be named a principal ballerina at American Ballet Theatre, the Misty Copeland Foundation (MCF) is committed to increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in dance. Through free, high-quality ballet instruction and holistic support, MCF serves children and adults in under-resourced communities in the Bronx and Harlem, creating pathways to confidence, creativity, discipline, and lifelong engagement with the arts. The Foundation's programs empower participants to experience the joy of artful movement while expanding access to high-quality dance education for communities historically underrepresented in ballet.

Those interested in attending the Spring Benefit, becoming a sponsor, or supporting the Celebrating Misty Campaign through a donation are encouraged to visit:

www.mistycopelandfoundation.org

To learn more about ticket availability, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to support the Foundation's mission.

Media Contact:

Caryn Campbell

Executive Director

Misty Copeland Foundation

Cell: (914) 557-4902

Office: (212) 870-2352

[email protected]

www.mistycopelandfoundation.org

475 Riverside Drive, Suite #456

New York, NY 10115

SOURCE The Misty Copeland Foundation