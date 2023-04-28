The Mitochondrial Energy Summit: Elevate Energy, Boost Brainpower to Take Place Virtually on June 20th-26th, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is excited to announce the Mitochondrial Energy Summit: Elevate Energy, Boost Brainpower, a groundbreaking online event featuring over 40 leading experts in the fields of functional medicine, nutrition, and DNA research, will take place from June 20-26, 2023. The summit, hosted by Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC, founder and CEO of Bio-Radiant Health, and Ari Whitten, MS, founder of The Energy Blueprint, will teach participants how to boost their energy, regain their focus, and become a powerhouse of productivity.

In today's fast-paced world, many people suffer from fatigue, low motivation, and decreased productivity, even after years of working hard and staying fit. The Mitochondrial Energy Summit is here to help you. This virtual summit brings together experts from various fields to educate attendees on how to optimize their health by identifying and clearing the root causes of health problems, eliminating inflammation, restoring gut, and boosting their mitochondrial function, the energy powerhouses of cells that are essential for optimal health and performance. By following their signature system, Laura and Ari help people reclaim their "Energy Edge" and operate at their peak levels, feeling unstoppable, productive, happy, and fulfilled.

Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC, a leading expert in functional medicine, has over 22 years of experience serving thousands of patients in the clinic and virtual settings. She marries both traditional and functional medicine to help her high-performing clients bio-elevate their health. She is passionate about educating her clients, eliminating negative self-limiting beliefs, and restoring health for peak performance.

Ari Whitten, MS, is a natural health expert who takes an evidence-based approach to human energy optimization. He is the best-selling author of The Ultimate Guide To Red Light Therapy, and Eat For Energy: How To Beat Fatigue, and Supercharge Your Mitochondria For All-Day Energy. With over 25 years of experience in the field, he has deep expertise in mitochondrial health, circadian rhythm and sleep, nutrition, gut health, light therapies, fitness, and hormetic stress.

The Mitochondrial Energy Summit's goal is to raise awareness about the effects of mitochondrial decline and what people can do to prevent or reverse mitochondrial diseases. It aims to empower people with the knowledge and support necessary to solve everything from the little-known symptoms to chronic health issues due to mitochondrial decline. Some of the symptoms associated with mitochondrial decline include low energy, lack of focus, brain fog, irritability, anxiety, nausea, and digestive issues.

Participants will gain valuable insights from more than 40 experts, including naturopaths, functional medicine doctors, and DNA experts. They will learn about the latest research and techniques for boosting brainpower, energy, resiliency, and longevity.

The Mitochondrial Energy Summit: Elevate Energy, Boost Brainpower promises to be a life-changing event for anyone who wants to optimize their health and performance. Join us from June 20-26, 2023, and take the first step towards restoring your energy edge.

Registration for the summit is now open, and interested participants can sign up at the DrTalks website. Don't miss this opportunity to regain your energy edge and become the powerhouse of productivity you know you can be here: https://summits.drtalks.com/mitochondrial-summit/.

DrTalks is committed to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is a reflection of this commitment. Don't miss this opportunity to unlock your full potential and fight Lyme disease and other chronic tick-borne illnesses. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Christi Simoneaux via email: [email protected].

SOURCE DrTalks