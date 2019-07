The Mobile Advertising Industry in APAC, Forecast to 2025 with an Overview of Key Vendors

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of the APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the APAC mobile advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Country.



Based on the solution format, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Advertisement Campaign Solutions

Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Content Delivery Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Mobile Proximity Solutions

Other Solutions

On the basis of advertising type, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Search Advertising

Display Advertising

Messaging Advertising

In-App Advertising

In-Game Advertising

Websites Advertising

Video Advertising

Other Advertising Types

On the basis of industry vertical, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

On the basis of the mobile device, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops & Notebooks

Other Devices

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, and Mobile Device over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted industry trend; and profiles key providers including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC mobile advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System.

According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

AdColony, Inc.

AOL

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Flytxt

Google, Inc.

GoWide

GumGum Inc

Inmobi

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Millenial Media

MoPub Inc.

Nokia

PassionTeck

SAP SE

Smaato Inc.

Tune, Inc.

Yahoo! Inc.

Yeahmobi

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Solution Format

3.1 Market Overview by Solution Format

3.2 APAC Market of Mobile Advertising via Advertisement Campaign Solutions 2014-2025

3.3 APAC Market of Mobile Advertising via Reporting & Analytics Solutions 2014-2025

3.4 APAC Market of Mobile Advertising via Content Delivery Solutions 2014-2025

3.5 APAC Market of Mobile Advertising via Integrated Solutions 2014-2025

3.6 APAC Market of Mobile Advertising via Mobile Proximity Solutions 2014-2025

3.7 APAC Market of Mobile Advertising via Other Solutions 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Advertising Type

4.1 Market Overview by Advertising Type

4.2 APAC Mobile Search Advertising Market 2014-2025

4.3 APAC Mobile Display Advertising Market 2014-2025

4.4 APAC Mobile In-App Advertising Market 2014-2025

4.5 APAC Mobile In-Game Advertising Market 2014-2025

4.6 APAC Mobile Websites Advertising Market 2014-2025

4.7 APAC Mobile Messaging Advertising Market 2014-2025

4.8 APAC Mobile Video Advertising Market 2014-2025

4.9 APAC Market of Other Mobile Advertising Types 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of APAC Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

5.2 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Media and Entertainment 2014-2025

5.3 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Consumer Goods & Retail Industry 2014-2025

5.4 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI) 2014-2025

5.5 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Telecommunication IT Sector 2014-2025

5.6 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Travel Industry 2014-2025

5.7 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Healthcare Sector 2014-2025

5.8 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Manufacturing & Supply Chain 2014-2025

5.9 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Transportation and Logistics 2014-2025

5.10 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Energy, Power, and Utilities 2014-2025

5.11 APAC Mobile Advertising Market for Other Industries 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of APAC Market by Mobile Device

6.1 Market Overview by Mobile Device

6.2 APAC Mobile Advertising Market on Smartphones 2014-2025

6.3 APAC Mobile Advertising Market on Tablets 2014-2025

6.4 APAC Mobile Advertising Market on Laptops & Notebooks 2014-2025

6.4 APAC Mobile Advertising Market on Other Mobile Devices 2014-2025



7 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country

7.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.2 Japan

7.3 China

7.4 India

7.5 Australia

7.6 South Korea

7.7 Rest of APAC Region



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles



9 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



