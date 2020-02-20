The Mobile Core Network Market Revenue Approached $8 Billion in 2019 According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the Mobile Core Network (MCN) market expanded for the second consecutive year and approached $8 billion in 2019. Ericsson, Huawei, and Nokia ranked as the top three vendors.

"The MCN market is expected to continue to grow in 2020, but at a slower pace," stated David Bolan, Senior Analyst, Dell'Oro Group. "Some of the contributing factors are: an anticipated slow take-up of the 5G Core, slower growth in India due to service providers' financial stress created by increased tax burdens, and the uncertainty in the European Union resulting from unresolved security concerns.

"The anticipated growth in 2020 will be to serve the increasing number of 4G and 5G subscribers and associated devices like wearables and tablets, the seemingly unquenchable thirst for data, and the growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) in LTE networks," Bolan continued.

Following are additional highlights from the Mobile Core Network 4Q 2019 report:

The top six MCN vendors for 2019, in alphabetical order, were Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Mavenir, Nokia, and ZTE. These vendors accounted for over 85 percent of the worldwide MCN market revenue.

The regional revenue rankings were: Asia Pacific ; Europe , Middle East , and Africa ; North America ; and Caribbean and Latin America respectively.

