The Modern Groom Is No Longer On The Sidelines Of His Own Wedding

At The Dowry, we are witnessing this trend through increased Google search engine result page activity for phrases like 'what to put on wedding registry for groom,' 'best wedding registry items for guys,' and 'groom registry ideas.' There's also a significant uptick of blog views for 'barware essentials,' 'glassware guide' and 'grooms wedding gift registry.'

"In the past, registries were created at one-stop department stores, where primarily the bride made all the decisions, but now we see grooms participating," explains Green. "The bride and groom are creating a curated 'wish list' for their new lives together. It's a healthy step toward shared dreams and a lifelong partnership."

To celebrate this refreshing trend of collaborative registry planning, The Dowry launched an interactive online quiz, What Men Want On Their Wedding Registry . The quiz asks three simple questions about how the couple entertains, ultimately identifying them as The Chef, The Host, The Mixer, The Romantic or The Adventurer. The result curates a list of home-goods that are necessities for the couple's registry. The Dowry considers this a starting point for couples to build their registry together.

Since all registry creation and management can be done safety from your home, it has remained a top priority for engaged couples, even during COVID. Deciding where to register and what to register for has evolved into something quite unique.

"Men are every bit as excited to hand-pick housewares for their homes and find home goods that express their personal design and home decor style. They are eager for handcrafted, American-made and items they can personalize," says Green. "We want the modern couple to know we are here for them. We know what they want and need, and it is our job to deliver."

Visit The Dowry to create a wedding registry full of artisan-made homewares in a variety of categories including bar, home, kitchen, serve and table. New products are added each month to provide an expansive selection to add personalized style to your home. Download and print helpful guides Wedding Gift Registry Checklist and Home Bar Guide: Top 20 Essential Glassware + Barware .

The Dowry is an ethical wedding gift registry and marketplace that connects engaged couples with inspiring artists and uncommon artistry to enrich their dwelling with a sense of intention and originality.

