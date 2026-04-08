THE MONEY CONFIDENCE PROJECT LAUNCHES WITH TOOLS THAT TAKE THE ANXIETY OUT OF MONEY

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Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

Apr 08, 2026, 06:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif. , April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Confidence Project announces their launch as a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people develop the mindset, skills and habits needed to take control of their financial futures.

Financial stress is no longer just a personal issue - it's a growing workplace crisis. Research shows that up to 60% of full-time employees feel stressed about money—and that stress cascades directly into the workplace. In the U.S., employers lose an estimated $250 billion in productivity each year as workers spend time distracted by personal financial concerns.  

"We see some employers investing in employee financial wellness programs and that is progress, but we still see those programs falling short," said Geoff Howard, CEO of The Money Confidence Project. "If curriculum and conventional tools were the solution, we wouldn't still have a problem. Those traditional solutions focus on financial education materials without addressing the deeper issue: people's emotional relationship with money."

The Money Confidence Project is shifting that approach, offering business leaders a new framework centered on financial guidance, habit-building and personalized support. By addressing people's emotional relationship with money, employers can better support their workforce and drive meaningful improvements in engagement.

Building on the 10 year history of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, the Money Confidence Project offers a suite of programs that help employees build healthy financial habits and take the anxiety out of money:

  1. Groove: A personal finance and habit-building app for people anxious about their finances.
  2. Million Stories: An award-winning channel with shows on getting smarter about money and helping viewers build the life they want.
  3. Venture Valley: An award-winning video game igniting business and entrepreneurial skills.

For more information about The Money Confidence Project, please visit:  https://moneyconfidenceproject.org/

ABOUT THE MONEY CONFIDENCE PROJECT
The Money Confidence Project is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to helping people develop the mindset, skills and habits needed to take control of their financial futures. The organization collaborates with corporations, universities and philanthropic partners to distribute its award-winning Million Stories video library, Venture Valley video game, and Groove personal finance app. 

Media Contact:

Jeff Hare /The Money Confidence Project
(818) 726-9238
[email protected]

SOURCE Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

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