The Monocle Group Brings Greystar in to Manage 210 Main

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monocle Group is pleased to announce its deal with Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the management of rental housing, to enhance the living experience for residents at 210 Main, the historic bank building and one of Hackensack's first architectural landmarks.

Greystar Real Estate Partners has been selected by Monocle Group to manage the apartment community 210 Main in Hackensack.

"We are thrilled to bring Greystar to 210 Main," Eric Benitez, Principal, The Monocle Group, said. "Greystar's property management expertise will provide our residents with an unparalleled living experience, and we're excited to see what the future holds for this property."

"We're delighted to be working with The Monocle Group at 210 Main to make this property a success," Wilson Infante, Greystar, Regional Property Manager. "We look forward to providing exceptional services and support to the residents at 210 Main.

The community consists of the 11-story 210 Main St. and the interconnected four-story building at 214 Main. The historic former bank building was transformed and now features 89 spacious residences with 214 boasting 37 boutique homes.

The apartment community offers studio, one and two-bedroom layouts and features several architectural elements, including the preserved façade, original brick accents, and up to 10-foot ceilings. Individual residences include exposed brick walls, vinyl flooring, oversized windows, bathrooms with mosaic tile backsplashes and tile floors, designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-home washer and dryer.

Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, concierge, a valet parking lot, an outdoor lounge with BBQ grills and fire pit, a lounge available to rent out for events, a common area laundry room, bicycle storage and storage units for rent.

210 Main has an ideal location with the NJ transit bus terminal just 5 minutes away. White Manna Restaurant, home of the original slider, is just 8 minutes on foot or a two-minute drive. Riverside Mall is also just a short drive away as well as Main Street which has a variety of other restaurants and shops that residents will love.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit live210main.com or call 551-345-4674.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $250 billion of real estate in 227 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 794,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $62 billion of assets under management, including over $26 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar