Summerwell Bells Ferry Celebrates Grand Opening

ACWORTH, Ga., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, announced today that its latest Summerwell-branded community, Summerwell Bells Ferry, is hosting a ribbon cutting on September 24 at 3 p.m. The community is located at 1151 Hunter Trail in Acworth.

The Summerwell Bells Ferry dog park is just one of the amenities that residents will enjoy in the new build for rent community, which will be celebrating its opening with a ribbon cutting on September 24.

Summerwell is Greystar's dedicated build for rent brand focused on developing purpose-built, single-family rental communities across the United States. This approach to build for rent adds single-family housing supply while striving to deliver efficient and scalable communities in target markets that need this product most.

"We're excited to welcome residents to Summerwell Bells Ferry," Joe Parsons, Managing Director of Investments for Greystar said. "This community is perfect for residents that are looking for the comfort and privacy of a single-family home without the responsibilities of ownership, like maintenance upkeep."

Summerwell Bells Ferry consists of 137 townhomes and 16 detached single-family rental homes in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts that range from 960 sq. ft. to 1,540 sq. ft. Each one features a fully fenced-in backyard and private driveways with one or two car garages. Homes will also include:

Full-sized stainless steel GE appliances

Pull-down gooseneck kitchen faucets

Granite kitchen countertops

White subway tile backsplashes

Double vanity in primary bedroom

Hardwood-inspired plank flooring throughout

Laundry room with full-size GE washer and dryer

Open floor plans

SmartRent smart home features including electronic locks, smart thermostats and hub

Fenced in front or back yard

Private garage with capacity to add an EV charger

On-demand maintenance

The community amenities are:

Swimming pool with sun deck

Fitness center

Outdoor community kitchen for grilling and dining

Open green space

EV charging

Dog park

Pickleball court

Pocket parks

Communal event spaces

Additionally, Summerwell Parkway Village will have community-wide Wi-Fi that has speeds of up to 1Gbps, a property-provided router, minimal dead zones, no network interference, a secure individual profile and a self-healing mesh network. Residents will be able to access the network from anywhere on the property without losing their connection.

Summerwell Bells Ferry is located close to several grocery stores, including Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods as well as big box stores like Target and Costco. Nearby shopping includes Wild Blossoms and The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. Recreation options include Logan Farm Park, Kennworth Tennis Center, Lake Allatoona, Hobgood Park, Red Top Mountain State Park and Smith-Gilbert Gardens.

To schedule a tour, please visit www.summerwellbellsferry.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $320 billion of real estate in approximately 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 997,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of over $78 billion of assets under management, including $36 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

