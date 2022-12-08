The Montreal Call for Dialogue on Systemic Change is launched

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Conference on the Underlying Causes of Biodiversity Loss closed today with the unveiling of The Montreal Call, an invitation to stakeholders around the world to continue the dialogue on solutions that will transform an economic model and value system that are damaging nature.

This event was organized by the Collectif COP15, a collective of Quebec civil society organizations under the leadership of SNAP Quebec, in response to the repeated calls by IPBES and the IPCC for urgent systemic changes to the shared underlying causes of the two major interrelated environmental crises: biodiversity loss and climate change.

The organizers welcome the progress made during the conference in identifying solutions to these underlying causes. The Montreal Call is an invitation to continue this reflection and accelerate it at future COPs, with biodiversity and climate combined.

Governments, ministers, delegates, Indigenous representatives, and leaders of multilateral organizations, civil society agencies, youth groups, academic organizations, foundations and the private sector, as well as citizens, are invited to publicly express their support for The Montreal Call.

The unveiling was attended by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, the Grand Chief of the Cree Nation Government Mandy Gull-Masty, the Minister of l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs Benoit Charette, and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault.

Quotes:

"The decline of biodiversity is critical and requires radical changes in the way we live and plan our land use. To achieve the ambitious goals that Montreal has set for itself, we must stand together with the population, business and institutions. Starting now, decision-makers around the world must protect our green spaces and create and implement new economic models. The Montreal Call for Dialogue is a major commitment that will let us accelerate this societal transition."

– Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

"I am grateful for your contribution and commitment to achieving Quebec's target of preserving 30% of its territory by 2030. This support is essential for the biodiversity of our land, and the participation of all stakeholders will be crucial in the coming years. To achieve our goal, we need all the actors and stakeholders, because it is through acting together that we will succeed in achieving our common goal of preserving our biodiversity and natural abundance. The Quebec government has also given itself the means to achieve its ambitions with its Plan nature, its plan for nature, which will help build the Quebec of tomorrow."

- Benoit Charette, minister of l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs du Québec

"There is an urgency to halt and reverse the alarming loss of biodiversity, worldwide and here in Canada. We need to work together to create positive and tangible results for nature and people, building on the Government of Canada's historic investments in nature over the past few years. Montreal's Call is an important step, encouraging dialogue on solutions to the underlying causes of biodiversity loss."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"While COP15 is in full swing, seeking solutions to the decline of biodiversity, Fondaction continues to maintain an ongoing dialogue with leaders from various backgrounds. From this dialogue between diverse experts, relevant and effective solutions are being conceived, which we can then implement in our respective spheres. This collective and proactive effort will let us inspire, anchor and accelerate the change movement."

– Geneviève Morin, CEO of Fondaction

"Civil society's leadership during COP15 in opening dialogue on the underlying causes of biodiversity loss demonstrates that the solutions are also within human nature. We must take back control of our future and our economy and elevate the defense of nature to a core value."



– Alain Branchaud, executive director of SNAP Québec and spokesperson for the Collectif COP15

