The Most (And Least) Dog-Friendly States in the US in 2023

PetKeen.com

17 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Considering increased domestic and international travel, Petkeen.com decided to help all the travelling dog owners out and drafted a comprehensive report and interactive map showcasing the most and least dog-friendly US states based on several factors.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetKeen.com gathered information from various well-known sources like Google, BringFido, Zillow, Petco, PetSmart, and more to determine how dog-friendly each US state is based on five categories:

  • Accommodation (hotels, vacation rentals)
  • Recreational areas (restaurants, cafes, parks)
  • Services (vet clinics, daycare, boarding)
  • Pet retailers (large stores such as Petco)
  • Events (local dog days, group hikes, markets)
The Most Dog-Friendly States in the US
Florida topped the list of the dog-friendliest US states, with around 32,841 dog-friendly rentals and hotels, 8,313 activities, dog parks, and dog-friendly eateries, plus a host of dog-friendly beaches for some fun in the sun.

California came in second place with 24,443 dog-friendly accommodations. California edged over Florida in terms of activities, though, with just over 10,000 dog-friendly parks, restaurants, and activities. Texas came in a close third place, with just over 20,000 different pooch-friendly accommodations to host you and your dog and 6,057 dog-friendly parks, restaurants, and activities to choose from.

North Carolina took fourth with just over 15,000 dog-friendly places to stay and 3,736 restaurants, cafes, and parks, and New York came in fifth with 13,633 accommodation options and 754 dog parks, eateries, and activities to enjoy.

Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Illinois took the final five spots in the top 10 consecutively, with Tennessee, Michigan, and Washington listed as honorable mentions.

The Least Dog-Friendly States in the US
With only 826 dog-friendly rentals and hotels, North Dakota came last on Pet Keen's list, with Alaska, Wyoming, and Rhode Island taking spots 49, 48, and 47, respectively. While there is still tons to do with your dog in these states, there are fewer options overall. That said, don't let that deter you from staying in these gorgeous states—you'll just need some careful pre-planning to make it work.

Full report and map: https://petkeen.com/most-dog-friendly-states-in-america/

