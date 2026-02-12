The Most Awarded Minivan Ever: Chrysler Pacifica Earns Consumer Guide Best Buy Award for 10th Consecutive Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler Pacifica, America’s best-selling minivan, continues to reign as the most awarded minivan ever, earning a Consumer Guide Best Buy award for the 10th consecutive year.

Consumer Guide Automotive's editorial team uses a rigorous evaluation process to identify vehicles worthy of a Best Buy award

Chrysler Pacifica, America's best-selling minivan, delivers available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating system

Stow 'n Go Seating features second- and third-row seats that fold flat into the floor, maximizing cargo flexibility without the need to remove seats

Pacifica offers the most standard safety and security features in its class, including Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking and more

2026 model-year enhancements for Pacifica include restructuring vehicle packages to increase customer choice, with eight-passenger seating available as a standalone option, popular S Appearance optional on both Select and Limited models and more customer-friendly optional packages

The Chrysler minivan lineup retained sales leadership in the United States in 2025

Chrysler Pacifica is the most awarded minivan ever, with more than 185 honors and industry accolades

Since 1967, Consumer Guide Automotive's award-winning editorial team has used a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process to identify the vehicles worthy of serious consideration by consumers. The editors use objective criteria, such as price, features, performance, accommodations, fuel economy, reliability records and resale value, to assess each vehicle.

Consumer Guide editors highlight the Pacifica's excellent array of family-friendly convenience features, spacious cabin with upscale trimmings and on-road performance.

"While the other vehicles in this segment are worthy of consideration, none matches the Pacifica's quietness, ride quality or general premium feel," said Tom Appel, Consumer Guide editor. "Pacifica is the ultimate family road-trip vehicle, boasting a quiet and comfortable cabin, flexible storage options and surprising highway fuel economy."

"Earning a Consumer Guide Best Buy award for the 10th year in a row is a powerful validation of Chrysler's commitment to thoughtful design, safety and innovation for families," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler CEO. "This milestone reflects the dedication of our entire team and our vision for delivering vehicles that combine comfort, ingenious versatility and smart technology to everyday life. We're proud of this recognition and remain committed to continue raising the bar for our customers."

The 2026 Consumer Guide Best Buy honor is the latest of more than 185 accolades for Chrysler Pacifica, America's best-selling minivan, since its introduction for the 2017 model year. The honor reinforces Chrysler Pacifica's position as the benchmark of family transportation innovation, comfort and capability.

The Chrysler minivan lineup retained sales leadership in the U.S. in 2025. More than 15 million Stellantis minivans have been sold globally since Chrysler invented the segment more than 40 years ago.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to stand out for its robust performance and family-focused engineering:

2026 model-year enhancements for Pacifica include restructuring vehicle packages to increase customer choice, with eight-passenger seating available as a standalone option, popular S Appearance optional on both Select and Limited models, an optional wheel on Select models and streamlining of content included in the Uconnect Theater Group package

Pacifica features the most standard safety and security features in its class, including Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning-Plus, ParkSense front and rear park assist system with stop and ParkView rear backup camera

Drivers can keep watch on rear seats with the FamCAM interior camera that delivers a best-in-class, high-definition image and segment-exclusive features, including a view of rear-facing child-seat occupants, split-view display and unique zoom-to-seat feature

Pacifica was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System, giving passengers access to their favorite shows, movies, streaming apps, unique vehicle features and Alexa

Segment-exclusive Stow 'n Go Seating features second- and third-row seats that fold flat into the floor, maximizing cargo flexibility without the need to remove seats

Pacifica delivers available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, as well as the available Stow 'n Vac system

Pacifica AWD system transfers torque between the front and rear wheels to help provide more traction when needed, allowing for tighter turns and greater control on loose surfaces

Chrysler Pacifica minivan's award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine is mated to a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission, delivering 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque, with fuel economy of 28 mpg highway/22 combined/19 city for front-wheel drive models and 25 mpg highway/20 combined/17 city for all-wheel drive models

