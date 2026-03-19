Stellantis Expands North America Fast-charging Access as Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Maserati BEVs Plug In to the Tesla Supercharger Network

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis battery-electric vehicle (BEV) customers gain significantly expanded fast-charging coverage across North America, enabling easier long-distance travel and everyday charging confidence

Tesla Superchargers are now accessible using a Free2move Charge NACS-CCS1 DC adapter available for purchase at low-emission vehicle (LEV) certified dealerships and Mopar.com

The Free2move Charge app helps owners find compatible Tesla Superchargers, along with other charging network stations, and handles charging management and payment

Owners of Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Maserati battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America now have greater freedom in how they charge, thanks to expanded access to more than 27,500 Tesla Supercharger locations. Starting today, Stellantis BEV customers can access Tesla V3 and V4 Superchargers using a Free2move Charge North American Charging System (NACS)-CCS1 DC adapter.

Owners of Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Maserati battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America now have greater freedom and flexibility in how they charge, thanks to expanded access to more than 27,500 Tesla Supercharger locations.

The expanded access is a major milestone in Stellantis' public charging strategy, delivering broader fast-charging coverage and intuitive tools for managing every charge.

Starting today, Stellantis BEV customers can access Tesla V3 and V4 Superchargers using a Free2move Charge North American Charging System (NACS)-CCS1 DC adapter, available for purchase at Stellantis low-emission vehicle (LEV) certified dealerships[1] and at Mopar.com. Customers can also access a Tesla "Magic Dock" Supercharger, which features a built-in adapter. Only Stellantis-approved NACS adapters can be used with a Tesla Supercharger.

Stellantis makes public charging on the go simple through the free Free2move Charge app[2], where customers set up an account and payment method. The app helps locate and identify available Tesla Supercharger locations, along with other publicly available AC and DC fast-charging stations, such as IONNA Rechargeries.

Compatible vehicles[3] that can use Tesla Superchargers with an adapter are:

As previously announced, the 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona is the first Stellantis model to launch with a NACS charging port, and it will be able to charge at Tesla Supercharger stations without an adapter.

By expanding access and unifying charging technologies, Stellantis is strengthening its North American charging ecosystem and delivering a more reliable, convenient experience for every BEV customer.

[1] Please visit the preferred vehicle brand website to locate a Battery Electric Vehicle Certified Dealership.

[2] Fees and surcharges are determined by location and charging time.

[3] Vehicle list is subject to change as additional vehicles may be added.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrated 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis