The Most Luxurious Sprinter Van Mobile Office On Earth debuted by LEXANI MOTORCARS

Passengers can enjoy the latest in entertainment via a retractable 55" smart TV, Playstation 5, iPad pro, Apple TV, mac mini computer and more. For extended trips the Sky Captain also features a bed and restroom with 24k gold-plated fixtures. For the security-conscious up to B7 level armoring is offered which maintains the original appearance and design with superior optics. Additionally, Lexani Motorcars offers an upgraded VIP amenity package which includes luxury champagne flutes, quality crystal old-fashioned glasses, and suede and leather line airline table add-ons.

The southern California based company also offers Escalade, Navigator, Yukon, Suburban, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia executive mobile offices. Each mobile office is handcrafted and made to order, completely customizable and specifically-tailored to the clients individual needs be it for business, pleasure or both.

For further information, contact www.lexanimotorcars.com or call 844-4LEXANI.

Now accepting orders.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE LEXANI MOTORCARS

