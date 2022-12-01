The Most Popular Skincare Products Amazon Shoppers Bought on Black Friday

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its Amazon Prime Early Access sale, derm favorite skincare brand COSRX announced its most successful Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) to date with a 743.79% sales increase from last year!

This BFCM has broken COSRX records, with its impressive sales growth and achievements. Their hugely popular, TikTok viral Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, has once again ranked No.1 in the Beauty & Personal Care category. There's more! The Advanced Snail 92 All-in-one Cream has also been selected as the No.6 Best Seller in the same category. The snail duo is a tried-and-true holy grail of many skincare lovers and it shows, having consistently been ranked as one of most beloved products of any Amazon event.

"BFCM is all about big savings and getting the best deals of the year, and that's why we plan all our BFCM deals to perfection. We comb through consumer feedback to find the most popular products of the last quarter to ensure you get what you want at an incredible bargain" said the brand representative. "We put your wants and needs first and that's what makes each of our campaigns a success."

While BFCM is over, there are still some deals you can catch before they sell out – most of which make for a great gift. If you've still got some holiday shopping to do, please check out Amazon deals which is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

TikTokers aren't the only ones going crazy for the Snail Essence. It has over 21,400+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with many claiming that it works wonders on dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin helping to strengthen the skin barrier and achieve that coveted glass skin.

One shopper raved, "I've been struggling with acne since middle school, and well into college, my face was riddled with acne scars and breakouts. I found this while 'window shopping' on Amazon and expected it to be let down, because it was so cheap... Best decision ever, though. My acne scars are fading, I no longer get breakouts/redness, and my oiliness is toning down, even with moisturizer. Oh, it also absorbs very fast and feels like nothing."

The Snail Essence has gone viral, and the Snail Cream is no exception. Containing 92 percent snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight moisturizing cream is hugely popular among beauty TikTokers for its ability to repair skin damage, nourish, and brighten; leaving the skin feeling soft and plump.

Thousands of reviewers have praised the cream's results, calling it a "staple moisturizer," "the holy grail," "I'm a huge fan," and "my new obsession." One reviewer said that it made a "huge improvement in just one week," and "Been using for a couple weeks now and acne has definitely lessened! And my skin isn't dry" adding, "[it] helped clear a bad acne flare-up in about six days of adding it to my routine!"

Happy shopping beauty lovers! To learn more about COSX promotion products, please visit HERE.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

