The Motor Enclave Founder & CEO Brad Oleshansky Wins Apogee Award -- Fueling Tampa Bay's Go-To Venue for High-Impact Events

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder & CEO Brad Oleshansky has been honored with the Impact Award at Apogee Awards by Tampa Bay Business & Wealth magazine (TBBW), recognizing his transformative impact on the region's business and philanthropic landscape.

Launched in January 2024, The Motor Enclave has quickly become the place where causes, brands, and communities hit new highs-–from sell-out galas to launch moments that actually move the needle. Since opening, The Motor Enclave has quickly become the go-to venue for a wide variety of social events, especially charity galas of all kinds, each who have shattered their previous goals thanks to the venue's energy and scale.

From black-tie galas to national brand launches and leadership offsites, The Motor Enclave's purpose-built campus has enabled organizers to set new benchmarks for attendance, engagement, and fundraising. Nonprofit partners have leveraged the venue's energy and scale to raise more money than ever before, tapping into immersive programming, the built in client base of Enclave's philanthropic minded Private Garage owners/club members and a setting that inspires generosity and connection.

"We built more than a venue—we built a platform where big ideas get traction," said Brad Oleshansky. "That's why we're seeing record fundraising and standout brand moments. The Apogee Award recognizes the team and partners making it happen."

What makes The Enclave different:

42,000-sq-ft Event Center with flexible layouts

Curated food and beverage by renowned caterer Puff 'n Stuff

State-of-the-art on-site creative/A-V support to turn concepts into high-impact experiences

1.72-mile Hermann Tilke Driving Circuit, 2-acre dynamics pad, and 100 acres of off-road trails for immersive activations

Experiential event enhancements like Pro Driver Ride Alongs (Thrill Rides), Pro Racing Simulators and more

"The Enclave is where revenue goals, brand storytelling, and community impact intersect," said Carolina Ribble, Team Lead, Marketing. "That's why our partners return—and why the results keep climbing."

About The Motor Enclave

The Motor Enclave is the premier destination for automotive enthusiasts, corporate experiences, and unforgettable events. Located in Tampa, Florida, our one-of-a-kind facility features a professionally designed Race Track, expansive Off-Road Course, dynamic Event Center, and the World's Largest Private Garage Community—all built for those who live life in the fast lane.

