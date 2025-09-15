The Motor Enclave Launches Gears En Cheers: Tampa's Ultimate Group Holiday Party

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motor Enclave, the nation's premier motorsports and luxury lifestyle destination, today announced the launch of Gears En Cheers, an all-new holiday celebration designed to reimagine the way companies and communities gather during the season.

Inside The Motor Enclave's stunning 42,000-square-foot Event Center, Gears En Cheers brings professionals together to celebrate the season, strengthening connections with colleagues, clients, and your team in an unforgettable holiday atmosphere.

Guests will enjoy an exclusive holiday atmosphere that blends luxury hospitality with thrilling trackside experiences—setting a new standard for corporate celebrations in Tampa Bay.

"Holiday parties should be more than a banquet in a ballroom," said Brad Oleshansky, Founder & CEO of The Motor Enclave. "With Gears En Cheers, we've created something completely unique—a way for companies of all sizes to celebrate the season with an experience you can't find anywhere else."

Highlights of Gears En Cheers include:

Shared Holiday Experience : Designed for groups of 10+, small to midsize companies that want the energy of a large-scale holiday party without the cost of hosting alone.

: Designed for groups of 10+, small to midsize companies that want the energy of a large-scale holiday party without the cost of hosting alone. Premium Dining & Bar Options : Renowned across Tampa Bay for their exceptional catering, Puff 'n Stuff serves as the premier culinary partner for Gears En Cheers . Expect decadent seasonal favorites with an elevated twist from their Executive Chef. Guests can enjoy open bar enhancements or pre-purchase drink tickets ahead of time for added convenience. A full bar will also be available day-of for purchase by card.

: Renowned across for their exceptional catering, serves as the premier culinary partner for . Expect decadent seasonal favorites with an elevated twist from their Executive Chef. Guests can enjoy open bar enhancements or pre-purchase drink tickets ahead of time for added convenience. A full bar will also be available day-of for purchase by card. Entertainment: Featuring Live entertainment and DJ sets keeping the energy high and the dance floor full all night long.

Featuring Live entertainment and DJ sets keeping the energy high and the dance floor full all night long. Adrenaline-Packed Enhancements: Guests can elevate their evening with Thrill Rides – pro driver autocross-style ride-alongs on our 2-Acre Skid Pad!

To maximize capacity and provide more options for our guests, Gears En Cheers will be hosted over two nights—December 17th and 18th from 6–10 PM at The Motor Enclave Event Center (6500 Motor Enclave Way, Tampa FL 33610)

Tickets and tables are now available, with limited availability to ensure an elevated and exclusive holiday experience.

Sleigh The Savings ! Book Your Group of 2+ tables by November 1st & receive a complimentary champagne toast for your group PLUS (5) Complimentary Autocross Thrill Rides. That's a $550 Value!

For more information call or to reserve, visit themotorenclave.com/gearsencheers

About The Motor Enclave

The Motor Enclave is the premier destination for automotive enthusiasts, corporate experiences, and unforgettable events. Located in Tampa, Florida, our one-of-a-kind facility features a professionally designed Race Track, expansive Off-Road Course, dynamic Event Center, and the World's Largest Private Garage Community—all built for those who live life in the fast lane.

About Puff 'N Stuff

Since 1980, Puff 'N Stuff Catering has built an unsurpassed reputation for service and quality in Central Florida and Florida's West Coast. With two state-of-the-art 30,000 sq. ft. facilities in Tampa and Orlando that each house a kitchen, warehouse, sales and corporate offices, and more, Puff 'N Stuff Catering is the largest off-premises catering company in the area that offers a wide range of services and a strong emphasis on personalized customer service. It is Puff 'N Stuff's goal to enhance each client's experience through detailed planning, communication, and a commitment to demonstrating their knowledge of the locale, environment, and fresh food culture in Florida.

