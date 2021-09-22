The Movement Evolves at the 2021 Southern Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit Set for Nov. 4

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) today announced the fifth annual Southern Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit will take place on November 4 at the UNLV Greenspun Hall Auditorium with a simultaneous live webcast for virtual attendance.

Summit 2021, also sponsored by the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, will bring together community sector leaders and youth with lived experience of homelessness in a day-long forum designed to harness new understandings and approaches emerging during the global pandemic and through racial justice developments to refine and adapt the strategies outlined in the Southern Nevada Plan to End Youth Homelessness.

"Through the tremendous challenges our community has faced during the past year and a half, we've found unexpected opportunities to re-think how to better serve vulnerable youth," said Arash Ghafoori, CEO, NPHY. "As service providers and community leaders become more creative in tackling new problems, innovative solutions are coming to the forefront. We have a huge opportunity to evolve the Movement to End Youth Homelessness to better serve vulnerable youth, and Summit 2021 will begin that process."

Summit 2021 plans include:

A featured panel discussion to identify new resources and promising practices for solving the youth homelessness crisis, including Nevada Assemblyman Howard Watts ; Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones ; Chris James , state coordinator for education services for youth experiencing homelessness at the Nevada Department of Education; Tim Burch , Clark County Administrator of Human Services; Christina Vela , Chief Executive Director, St. Jude's Ranch for Children; and Theresa Butler , outreach coordinator for Young Adults in Charge (YAC). Robert Ulmer , Ph.D., dean of the University Nevada Las Vegas Greenspun College of Urban Affairs will moderate.

An update on the Movement to End Youth Homelessness from NPHY

An educational and thought-provoking performance by young leaders with lived experience of homelessness

An interactive community input session to outline new priorities for the Movement

The Southern Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit was established in 2017 to address the region's severe youth homelessness crisis. For years, Las Vegas/Clark County has ranked in the top major metropolitan areas with the largest numbers of unaccompanied homeless children and youth, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Nevada also has had one of the highest rates of unsheltered homeless children and youth living alone on the streets, with the overwhelming majority of these youth located in Southern Nevada.

In 2018, the community came together at the second annual Summit to introduce the first-ever Southern Nevada Plan to End Youth Homelessness, outlining solutions for sustainable change. While the Plan achieved numerous successes in its initial years, recent events have both necessitated adjustments and revealed new opportunities to address the current environment and risk factors for youth homelessness.

"Truly solving this crisis and creating a safety net for vulnerable youth will take every organization – public and private – as well as all citizens working together to ensure no young person has to face a lack of shelter or the resources they need to grow and flourish," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Sands. "We challenge the community to get involved in one of our region's most critical issues."

Summit 2021 will follow safety protocols for in-person attendance at UNLV, including requiring attendees to wear face coverings, and a livestream will provide a virtual option for attendance. To register for the in-person and virtual options or for more information, attendees can visit nphy.org/summit21.

About Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY)

For the past 20 years, NPHY has been the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through our core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY's programs stabilize homeless teens' lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. Through our work with homeless youth, NPHY creates productive, healthy adults who contribute to society. Strengthening and complementing our high-quality direct services for homeless youth, NPHY is dedicated to advocating with and for the Vegas Valley's homeless youth population and serves as a leader in systems-level efforts to eliminate homelessness among Nevada's youth. For more information or to support our life-changing work for homeless youth, please visit www.nphy.org.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd. , we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao , The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao , The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao , as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares community engagement and charitable giving program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com .

