The MR. PEANUT® Character Is Giving Away $100,000 To Shellebrate His Move To Minnesota As The PLANTERS® Brand Joins Hormel Foods

"Hormel Foods is excited to welcome the PLANTERS® brand to the great state of Minnesota where it joins our other iconic brands including SKIPPY® and SPAM®," said Jeff Frank, vice president of Grocery Products at Hormel Foods. "Throughout the summer, we invite Minnesotans to help us welcome the 116-year-old snack brand, experience the 26-foot-long NUTMOBILE™ vehicle and meet the iconic MR. PEANUT® character!"

To kick things off, Hormel Foods invites Minnesotans to join them in welcoming the PLANTERS® brand and the MR. PEANUT® character to Minnesota. Minnesotans can go nuts on Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m. CDT at Como Park Picnic Pavilion in Minneapolis. At the event, fans will have the opportunity to meet the MR. PEANUT® character, snap shellfies with him and the NUTMOBILE™ vehicle, as well as sample PLANTERS® brand snacks and maybe even take home cool swag!

To add to the fun, local football celebrity, Adam Thielen, will be in attendance to receive one of the Little Acts of Substance donations of $10,000 benefitting The Thielen Foundation to continue its mission to empower youth to reach their full potential.

The MR. PEANUT® character will also award a $10,000 donation to Cedar Valley, a charity local to Austin, Minn. that helps individuals with disabilities with employment, residential services and social programs through meaningful activities. The spirit of giving and recognizing local charities and Minnesotans will continue throughout the MR. PEANUT® character's summer in Minnesota as he tours the state with the NUTMOBILE™ vehicle.

Throughout the summer, fans can request to have the NUTMOBILE™ vehicle tour stop at their events, such as youth sporting events, neighborhood block parties, 5K races and other summer fun activities by submitting a request at www.requestthenutmobile.com.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the MR. PEANUT® character and NUTMOBILE™ vehicle around town as he continues to champion the unsung heroes doing good in Minnesota. You can also follow along on Twitter (@MrPeanut), Instagram (@mrpeanutofficial) and TikTok (@mrpeanutoriginal) as the MR. PEANUT® character settles into his new home at Hormel Foods!

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/ .

