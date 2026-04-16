The Multi-Front Strategy Powering Junior Polymetallic Exploration in 2026

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

Equity-Insider.com Sector Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold exploration budgets jumped 11% to $6.2 billion in 2025, now accounting for half of all global spending[1]. That sounds bullish until you realize where the money is going: companies are drilling around existing mines, not hunting for new deposits. Meanwhile, silver is staring down its sixth straight year of supply deficits, with 67 million ounces expected to drain from above ground stockpiles in 2026 alone[2]. Governments from Washington to Beijing have classified the metal as strategically critical. In this tightening landscape, a handful of juniors are running a different playbook: GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE-A: USAS) (TSX: USA), Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), NevGold (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF), and GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) are building multi-front exploration pipelines across multiple jurisdictions and geological targets at the same time.

The math favors this approach. J.P. Morgan projects gold averaging $5,055 per ounce by Q4 2026, with a bull case stretching to $6,000 as central banks and investors keep buying[3]. Grassroots exploration, the earliest stage work where new deposits actually get found, has collapsed to a record low 21% of global budgets[4]. That bottleneck creates asymmetric upside for juniors running parallel drill programs across underexplored ground, where geological diversification multiplies the odds of a discovery catalyst.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has engaged Dias Airborne Limited to fly a 1,741 line-kilometre high-resolution magnetic survey across its flagship Magno Project in northern British Columbia. The survey is expected to begin in June 2026 and run for approximately 14 days, covering the company's highest-priority target corridors at tight 100-metre line spacing.

This marks the first modern property-wide geophysical survey over the consolidated Magno land package, which now spans more than 37,200 hectares after the company recently filed a technical report on three newly acquired mineral claims added to the Magno Project. The airborne program will focus on the Magno Zone, Kuhn Zone, and D Zone, where surface sampling has already returned silver values up to 2,370 grams per tonne, tungsten up to 6,550 parts per million, and indium concentrations reaching 334 parts per million.

GoldHaven selected Dias based on the geological similarities between Magno and Hercules Metals' Leviathan discovery in Idaho, where the same QMAGT sensor platform helped refine concealed drill targets that led to discovery success. The technology uses superconducting quantum interference device sensors to measure the full tensor of the Earth's magnetic field, providing sharper resolution than conventional magnetic surveys. The company is also evaluating a follow-on ground-based 3D IP survey to further sharpen subsurface targeting before drill mobilization.

"This survey represents a major step forward in systematically unlocking the district-scale potential of Magno," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "By integrating modern high-resolution geophysics with our growing geological database and 2025 surface discoveries, we believe we are significantly improving our ability to define high-confidence drill targets across multiple mineralized systems at Magno."

The company has already submitted its drill permit application for a 2026 program targeting three high-grade zones carrying silver, tungsten, lead, zinc, and indium mineralization. A $1.72 million flow-through financing is underway to fund 2026 exploration. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Canadian and U.S. governments, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production.

GoldHaven is running two active exploration pipelines. At its Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, the company recently completed its first diamond drilling program confirming gold and copper anomalism, with Phase 2 drilling scheduled for mid-Q2 2026. Between Magno's emerging multi-system critical minerals story and a 123,900-hectare Brazilian portfolio spanning three projects, GoldHaven offers investors exposure to diversified discovery potential at a stage where most juniors remain focused on a single asset.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

In other industry developments:

Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE-A: USAS) (TSX: USA) reported a strong resource update, with consolidated silver M&I Mineral Resources rising 10% to 115.7 million ounces while the flagship Galena Complex in Idaho posted a 19% increase in M&I resources to 87.9 million ounces at 501 g/t silver, a 21% grade improvement year over year. The company also announced two major new vein discoveries at Galena and a near-surface high-grade find at its Cosalá operations in Mexico.

"In our new M&I Resource at Galena, we have seen very strong ounce growth of 19% year over year with a tremendous 21% improvement in grades to 501g/t silver," said Paul Andre Huet, Chairman and CEO of Americas Gold and Silver. "This increase across the board demonstrates what Galena has already done for over 100 years of mining history: replace depletion, add ounces and continue to establish itself as one of the highest grade primary silver systems in the world."

Looking ahead, the company has launched its largest-ever exploration drilling campaign, targeting 64,000 meters across its properties with a budget of up to $20 million in 2026, underpinned by multiple new high-grade targets at both Galena and Cosalá.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported high-grade drill results from its 2025-2026 exploration program at the Hycroft Mine in Nevada, confirming the Brimstone silver system extends approximately 150 meters deeper than previously identified. Standout intercepts include 542.78 g/t silver over 35.5 meters, including 1,187.29 g/t silver over 14.8 meters, and 358.15 g/t silver over 11.2 meters, with the system remaining open at depth and along lateral extensions.

"These latest drill results are very exciting and continue to demonstrate the scale and potential of the targets we are exploring," said Diane Garrett, President and CEO of Hycroft Mining. "With every hole we drill, our understanding grows, and the broader story continues to unfold. We remain focused and disciplined as we carry out the important work ahead to fully unlock Hycroft's potential."

The company currently operates two core rigs at Brimstone and Vortex, with two additional rigs arriving in the coming months to accelerate definition of the high-grade system. Hycroft Mining is also advancing technical studies to transition the Hycroft Mine from historic oxide heap leach operations into a milling operation targeting sulfide mineralization.

NevGold (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) announced Phase II metallurgical testwork results at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, demonstrating up to 99% gold recovery from residual tailings following sequential antimony leaching, and identified additional antimony mineralization at surface in a historical pre-strip waste dump adjacent to the past-producing Golden Butte pit. The results confirm that sequential antimony and gold leaching works effectively on the project's oxide mineralization with minimal impact on gold recoveries.

"The results from our Phase II antimony and gold metallurgical testwork shows that leaching in sequence on antimony and gold works favorably as we have envisioned and guided to over the past 12 months," said Brandon Bonifacio, CEO of NevGold. "This is a key step in optimizing the metallurgical flowsheet to recover antimony and gold at Limo Butte."

NevGold highlighted that the Limousine Butte Project benefits from large, near-surface oxide antimony-gold mineralization amenable to simple sequential leaching, distinguishing it from most global antimony projects where sulphide ore requires concentrate production. Phase I sampling from the pre-strip waste dump is underway with assay results pending.

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) has advanced to the execution phase of its Los Ricos South Project in Jalisco, Mexico, launching detailed design activities and initiating orders for long lead items. Key milestones include selection of underground mining contractor Cominvi, plant design 55% complete by M3 Mexicana, SART plant design 70% complete, and a power supply contract secured with utility Comision Federal de Electricidad from the Yesca Hydro dam.

"The advancement of the Los Ricos underground project marks an important milestone in the growth of the company," said Brad Langille, President and CEO of GoGold Resources. "The progress to date will ensure a quick launching of site construction once the permit is issued, we are shovel ready. We have assembled a strong Mexican team to construct, commission and ramp up production. With approximately $250 million USD in the bank and the cash flow that our Parral operation is generating, we look forward to getting underway in Los Ricos to the benefit of the local community and all the stakeholders."

With roughly $250 million USD on hand and ongoing cash flow from its Parral Tailings operation in Chihuahua, GoGold Resources is positioned to move quickly into construction once permitting is complete across its 100% Mexico-based portfolio.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/.

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