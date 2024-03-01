The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) Provides Resources Focused on Improving Lives Through Supportive Connections This MS Awareness Month

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) proudly recognizes March as MS Awareness Month and is pleased to present the 2024 awareness campaign theme of Improving Lives Through Supportive Connections. Throughout the month of March, MSAA will provide various programs focused on the power of social interactions and connections, mental health and emotional support, as well as additional factors that assist in the empowerment and enhancement of the quality of life for individuals affected by multiple sclerosis. MSAA invites you to participate in our upcoming digital educational activities this month, including:

"Finding Joy in the Process: Managing Mental Health in the MS Journey" Podcast Mini-Series: In this series of three podcast episodes, behavioral medicine specialist, Dr. Amy Sullivan , discusses the importance of making mental health a priority in those living with MS, and how social interactions and connections can be essential tools to empower health and wellness in the MS experience and journey. These podcast episodes will be released weekly throughout the month of March and highlight the following concepts: Episode One: "Mental Health and MS" Episode Two: "The Power of Positive Thinking" Episode Three: "Social Interactions and Connections"





featuring , MD, and , PhD, MD. Join MSAA on , from 8:00 – as neurologist Dr. , and psychiatrist Dr. , share their perspectives on the physical and mental manifestations of MS, comprehensive MS care, and the importance of social and supportive connections throughout the MS journey. Improving Lives Through Art® Spring Series highlighting the therapeutic benefits of art expression and connection. These virtual fundraising events will feature two immersive experiences throughout the month of March: Virtual Art Tour on March 12, 2024 , at 7:00 PM ET Virtual Paint-Along on March 26, 2024 , at 7:00 PM ET

Please be sure to register for the virtual paint-along by March 21, 2024, to ensure time is allotted for supplies to be shipped.

MSAA's launch of the 2024 – 2025 digital Art Showcase celebrating the inspiring artwork of over 70 artists diagnosed with multiple sclerosis throughout the country. Twelve selected artists will be spotlighted as Artists of the Month throughout the year as well.





celebrating the inspiring artwork of over 70 artists diagnosed with multiple sclerosis throughout the country. Twelve selected artists will be spotlighted as Artists of the Month throughout the year as well. Weekly posts on MSAA's MS Conversations blog, focusing on the theme of Improving Lives Through Supportive Connections. Blog topics will include competence and confidence, connection and character, contribution and coping, and taking control.

To access information and resources provided by MSAA during MS Awareness Month, or to register for our events, please visit the MS Awareness Month hub page at https://mymsaa.org/awarenessmonth.

To learn more about MS Awareness Month and MSAA's scheduled activities, please contact Diana Cruz, Manager of Public Relations & Engagement at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at [email protected].

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including, The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, and research updates; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious, and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

