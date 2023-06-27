The Muse Announces Launch of Coach Connect Outplacement Services

New service from popular job search + career advice site helps companies minimize impact of layoffs while empowering departed employees in their job search

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muse, a values-based job search and career advice site, announced today the launch of Coach Connect Outplacement Services , a personalized coaching service companies can offer departing employees who are transitioning to their next opportunity in the event of a layoff.

"Our new Coach Connect Outplacement program helps companies implement tailored coaching services and offer compassionate support to those transitioning to a new role," said Kathryn Minshew, founder and CEO of The Muse. "Providing coaching and direct assistance to those impacted by layoffs can help ease anxiety and boost morale among departing and existing employees alike."

Coach Connect Outplacement Services provides packages tailored towards individual contributors, leaders and executives. The Muse team carefully vets and selects coaches with expertise in career transitions who provide individuals expert advice on job search strategies, resume and LinkedIn recommendations, interview preparation and more. Coach Connect services provide companies a solution that can be executed quickly and seamlessly when timing is critical.

According to Eloise Eonnet, director of Coach Connect at The Muse, early beta customers of the Outplacement Services have reported strong results: "We've heard from our partners that this offering helped them build a more supportive culture for those impacted by layoffs, as well as internally. When team members see their laid off colleagues being supported in this way, they remain more motivated and supported themselves."

How Coach Connect Works

In addition to Outplacement Services, The Muse offers companies the ability to purchase coaching packages to offer current employees help in improving focus, executive strategy and leadership skills. Individuals can also sign up for Coach Connect services directly through the website to receive guidance on how to get a raise or promotion, change careers, update a resume or prepare for the next interview.

Within a few days of reaching out to The Muse's team, individuals are paired with a coaching team member who helps them through the coaching process from start to finish. After participants fill out a questionnaire, a coaching team member reviews the information and hand-selects a coach who best suits their needs. From there, individuals and coaches connect and discuss an action plan. To date, The Muse has helped more than 23,000 people through Coach Connect. For more information, visit https://hire.themuse.com/Coach-Connect-B2B.html .

About The Muse

The Muse is the go-to destination for the next gen workforce to research companies and careers. More than 75 million people each year trust The Muse to help them win at work, from professional advancement and skills-building to finding a job. Organizations use our platform to attract and hire talent by providing an authentic look at company culture, workplace, and values through the stories of their employees.

