The Muse Bolsters Leadership Team with Addition of Chris Atkins as Senior VP of B2B Marketing

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muse, a leading job search and career development platform serving tens of millions of job seekers and hundreds of growing companies, today announced it has hired veteran HR tech marketing leader Chris Atkins , former Chief Marketing Officer at PandoLogic, as Senior VP of B2B Marketing.

Chris Atkins joins The Muse as SVP of B2B Marketing

In Atkins' previous post as the first CMO at PandoLogic, he played a pivotal role in catapulting the HR tech company from an early-stage startup to a category leader in programmatic talent acquisition, achieving remarkable revenue growth exceeding over 2,200% and adoption of PandoLogic's AI-based recruitment advertising solutions by over 125,000 SMB and enterprise employers and 700 digital publisher partners. Atkins, a former marketing advisor to The Muse, also brings a wealth of B2B marketing and SaaS product marketing experience from former positions at LearningExpress, SchoolNet and Earthlink

In this new role for The Muse, reporting directly to CEO Heather Tenuto and working alongside newly appointed SVP of Sales , Todd Brengel, Atkins will serve as a catalyst for growth by developing the B2B marketing team and demand-generation strategy to advance brand awareness and drive pipeline growth for The Muse's suite of talent acquisition solutions that help employers find the best-fit talent.

"With a focus on building a world-class marketing team and adaptive go-to-market strategy, Chris has a track record of being able to transform marketing's role into a strategic and revenue-generating function across the organization and customer lifecycle," said Tenuto. "We are excited for him to bring these skills to The Muse and help us reach the next level in our growth."

"Today's talent leaders want to attract the right candidates without spending hours sifting through hundreds of applications. The Muse is at the forefront of the evolution in how employers can connect with job seekers by providing an authentic, inside look at the company's values and culture. I am looking forward to propelling The Muse forward in this next chapter of growth," added Atkins.

About The Muse

The Muse is the go-to destination for the next-generation workforce to research companies and careers. More than 70 million visitors each year trust our two platforms, The Muse and Fairygodboss, to help them win at work, from professional advancement and skills-building to finding a job. The Muse helps Fortune 500, mid-market, government employers and talent acquisition partners drive down the cost of hiring and realize better employee retention by providing jobseekers an authentic look at company culture, workplace and values. The Muse is backed by MBM Capital, a private equity firm that invests in growing tech companies.

Media contact:

Aimee Grove for The Muse; [email protected]; M: 415.706.1906

SOURCE The Muse