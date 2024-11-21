The Muse Unveils 2024 VIBE Awards Honoring Top Employers for Perks and Benefits

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muse is thrilled to announce the winners of the highly anticipated 2024 VIBE ("Voted in By Employee") Awards, which recognize the best employers on the platform for offering exceptional perks and benefits. These awards honor companies that go above and beyond in areas critical to employee satisfaction, including work flexibility, professional development, health and wellness, vacation and time off, parental benefits, office life, and financial and retirement offerings.

Employee well-being and support have become crucial elements in the workplace, with research showing that employees increasingly value a comprehensive benefits package that supports not just their career growth, but their well-being too. In fact, according to the APA's 2024 Work survey, 80% of workers say that benefits like flexible work arrangements, paid time off, and wellness programs play a significant role in their decision to stay with or leave a company. At The Muse, we're delighted to celebrate companies that are leading the way in these areas.

"We're proud to recognize the companies who have made a meaningful investment in their people," said Dave Bethoney, President of The Muse. "These companies understand that offering well-rounded benefits isn't just good for employees — it's good for business. The VIBE Awards highlight those who are creating cultures where people thrive, both professionally and personally."

The VIBE Awards are determined through a rigorous, data-driven process. All companies with Muse profiles were automatically entered. Companies were divided into categories based on employee size: small (<=250), medium (251-5,000), and large (5,000+). Winners were selected based on data analysis, employee feedback, and survey results. Employees were asked to rate the quality of their company's perks and benefits and provide feedback on why their company excels in certain categories.

The VIBE Award categories include:

Health & Wellness

Professional Development

Vacation & Time Off

Parental Benefits

Office Life & Perks

Work Flexibility

Financial & Retirement Benefits

Winners across all VIBE categories can be found above. These organizations are leading employers seeking candidates that align with their values.

For more information on the VIBE Awards and to explore current job openings at these top companies, visit themuse.com .

About The Muse

The Muse is a leading career platform that connects job seekers with top companies by offering an inside look at work culture, benefits, and career opportunities. Why? Because life's too short to hate your career.

