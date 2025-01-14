The N2 Company Commits $3 Million to Combat Human Trafficking Through Key Nonprofit Partnerships

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The N2 Company (N2) has announced its latest round of philanthropic giving—donations totaling $3 million gifted to five leading nonprofits combating human trafficking. The recipients of these impactful contributions are Love Justice International , Atlas Free , All God's Children International , International Justice Mission , and The Exodus Road .

Since 2016, through its giving arm known as N2GIVES, N2 has remained steadfast in its financial support of anti-trafficking initiatives, contributing two percent of revenue annually—$26 million to date—to organizations working tirelessly to end this global crisis. These donations reflect the company's ongoing commitment to disrupting exploitation and bringing an end to human trafficking as a massive criminal enterprise.

Since 2016, The N2 Company has contributed 2% of total revenue annually to fight human trafficking—$26 million to date. Post this

"We believe communities can only flourish when every person is treated with respect and dignity," said Rebecca Hixon, N2's Director of Philanthropy. "Addressing injustices like labor trafficking and sexual exploitation is aligned with our values of creating resilient communities where every person can thrive."

As the leading publisher of more than 800 hyperlocal magazines that strengthen communities nationwide, N2 understands the power of collective action. Through these donations, the company aims to amplify the reach and impact of these five organizations, providing them with the resources needed to empower victims, support survivors, and prevent exploitation. According to leaders, the national franchisor can further its philanthropic giving with every new magazine launched – a driver for N2 to bring on additional franchise candidates who seek meaningful work.

Though there are many causes worthy of support, N2 focuses on human trafficking—defined as using force, fraud, or coercion to compel someone into labor or commercial sexual exploitation—because it remains the fastest-growing criminal industry worldwide. This pervasive issue impacts individuals of every age, ethnicity, gender, and socio-economic background, and occurs across the U.S. and around the globe. But by consistently and strategically pouring into impactful nonprofits, said Hixon, there is hope for a future when all are free.

For more information about The N2 Company's philanthropic endeavors, visit n2co.com/philanthropy .

About The N2 Company

For 20 years, The N2 Company has helped businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others to produce 800 custom publications—and more opening weekly . Visit www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, Salute, Uniquely You, and Hyport Digital.

CONTACT:

The N2 Company

[email protected]

SOURCE The N2 Company