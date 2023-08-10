The Nanopatterning Market to grow by USD 3,943.53 million from 2022 to 2027; The emergence of advanced consumer products to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nanopatterning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.74% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,943.53 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Nanopatterning Market – Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanopatterning Market

Vendor Landscape - The nanopatterning market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer nanopatterning in the market are AMO GmbH, EV Group, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, Institute for Microelectronics Stuttgart, Meta Materials Inc., Micro resist technology GmbH, Nanonex Corp., Nanoscribe GmbH and Co. KG, Nanotypos, NIL Technology ApS, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Obducat AB, Raith GmbH, SET Corp SA, SUSS MICROTEC SE, SVG Optronics Co. Ltd., Toppan Inc., Transfer Devices Inc., Upper Austrian Research GmbH, and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings -

Institute for Microelectronics Stuttgart - The company offers nanopatterning such as nano imprint templates.

The company offers nanopatterning such as nano imprint templates. EV Group - The company offers nanopatterning such as nanoimprint lithography SmartNIL.

The company offers nanopatterning such as nanoimprint lithography SmartNIL. Transfer Devices Inc. - The company offers nanopatterning, such as MxL 2G equipment, to conduct patented molecular transfer lithography processes.

The company offers nanopatterning, such as MxL 2G equipment, to conduct patented molecular transfer lithography processes.

Nanopatterning Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (foundry and IDM), and product (nanoimprint, E-Beam lithography, and Others).

The market share growth in the foundry segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fabless semiconductor companies prefer to outsource IC manufacturing to pure-play semiconductor foundries, which exclusively produce outsourced designs. These foundries collaborate with IC designers to develop efficient and miniaturized ICs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the nanopatterning market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global nanopatterning market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 77% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC, with notable semiconductor foundries like TSMC, Samsung, and SMIC, is driving the demand for nanopatterning. Taiwan , South Korea , Japan , and China , being hubs for major semiconductor device manufacturers, contribute significantly to this demand. Increasing investments in constructing new fabrication plants will further boost the demand for semiconductor capital equipment. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Nanopatterning Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The emergence of advanced consumer products is a key factor driving market growth. The consumer electronics market has undergone significant changes with the rise of smart homes, which can be controlled via smartphone apps. Manufacturers are continually introducing advanced products with improved design, processing power, power consumption, and user interface to meet market demands. These advancements rely on robust technologies like nanopatterning techniques, including photolithography, for integrated chip design on a nanoscale. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing focus on IoT is a major trend in the market. Consumer electronics companies such as Samsung and Apple are actively working on IoT research and development, suggesting a future expansion of IoT. IoT implementations rely on advanced technologies, and as the IoT grows, the demand for ICs with the latest technology will increase. Moreover, the emergence of IoT as a major driver of cloud computing will indirectly increase the demand for nanopatterning technology. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Regulatory challenges are one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. Governments globally regulate hazardous substances used in nanopatterning systems to protect the environment and employee safety. Non-compliance can lead to liabilities for companies. Manufacturers must invest in risk assessments and safety measures to protect employees from injuries. Sustainability practices and innovations in low-carbon emission materials may increase production costs. Failure to meet governmental standards can have adverse effects on a vendor's business, finances, and operations. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth in the region during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges

What are the key data covered in this Nanopatterning Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the nanopatterning market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the nanopatterning market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the nanopatterning market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of nanopatterning market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The semiconductor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 168.3 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (networking and communication, data processing, industrial, consumer electronics, and others), product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing number of data centers is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The automotive semiconductor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2027. The automotive semiconductor market size is forecast to increase by USD 26,676.35 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (telematics and infotainment, powertrain, safety, body electronics, and chassis), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising adoption of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features in vehicles is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Nanopatterning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,943.53 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.44 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key countries US, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMO GmbH, EV Group, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, Institute for Microelectronics Stuttgart, Meta Materials Inc., Micro resist technology GmbH, Nanonex Corp., Nanoscribe GmbH and Co. KG, Nanotypos, NIL Technology ApS, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Obducat AB, Raith GmbH, SET Corp SA, SUSS MICROTEC SE, SVG Optronics Co. Ltd., Toppan Inc., Transfer Devices Inc., Upper Austrian Research GmbH, and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

