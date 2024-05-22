The National Anatomage Tournament 2024 Gamifies Academic Competitions With 3D Visualization Technology

While academic competitions can promote educational leadership for schools and students, they often invite unnecessary stress, preventing students from genuinely engaging in the experience. Anatomage is reimagining academic competitions through Anatomage Tournaments, blending medical education with exciting 3D gaming.

The Anatomage Tournament is a team challenge that tests students' understanding of anatomical structures using the Anatomage Table, an advanced real human-based educational platform with digitized human bodies. Unlike traditional competitions, participants team up to engage in exciting 3D games on large, multi-touch screen platforms. Here, students interact with a digitized human cadaver—rotating, zooming in, and tapping on structures to select answers. This interactive, game-like experience transforms the competition into a captivating and unique adventure in learning.

Every year, hundreds of students take part in over 40 local tournaments nationwide, leading up to the National Anatomage Tournament. This premier event draws more than 7,000 students, standing out as the pinnacle of the competition series. To qualify for the National Anatomage Tournament, students must place in the top four at any regional tournament or earn a spot through open virtual qualifiers. Only the top 5% of participants will advance to the national finals, where they will compete for the title of National Anatomage Champion.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from faculty from the School of Medicine at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Professors will provide these students with real-world clinical insights and hands-on healthcare experiences through interactive workshops, further enriching their experience at the Tournament.

The Anatomage Tournament is more than just a competition; it's a movement that inspires students to focus not just on winning but also on passionately pursuing knowledge. By leveraging advanced 3D virtualization technology, Anatomage Tournaments turn anatomy and physiology studies into exciting games, sparking students' enthusiasm for medical education.

About Anatomage

A market leader in medical imaging technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage transforms standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, and treatment planning.

