The National Armaments Consortium Names Ben Harris as New Executive Director

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Armaments Consortium (NAC) today named Ben Harris as the organization's Executive Director. Mr. Harris will drive strategy and execution for the organization as it fulfills its mission of developing cutting-edge armaments technologies that give our nation's warfighters an overwhelming advantage on the battlefield.

In this role, Mr. Harris will spearhead collaborative engagement between government, industry, and academia via NAC-sponsored events, technology working groups, and government-sponsored committees to help solve the biggest armaments-related technology challenges facing our warfighters. NAC has more than 1,000 members, over 80 percent of which are nontraditional defense contractors and small businesses.

"Ben Harris is a highly respected leader in the fields of armaments and ammunition systems with decades of service to our nation as an officer in the Army and as a civilian executive," said Joe Buzzett, Chairman of the NAC Executive Committee. "His experience managing complex defense programs will be instrumental to our organization's continued success. The NAC Executive Committee is pleased to welcome Ben to our team, and we look forward to the important work ahead."

Mr Harris continues a distinguished career dedicated to serving our nation, building on 20 years as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army and 16 as a civilian executive. Mr. Harris most recently served as the Chief of Staff for the Joint Program Executive Office Armaments & Ammunition (JPEO A&A). In this role, he oversaw an annual budget of nearly $3 billion, managing the life cycle of conventional ammunition and armaments from R&D through demilitarization. Before that, he served as the Deputy for Project Director Joint Services, where he managed an ammunition R&D portfolio for ammunition lifecycle management and led modernization efforts at government-owned / contractor-operated ammunition facilities.

"The National Armaments Consortium is the gold standard in developing and delivering cutting-edge armaments technologies that give our warfighters the advantage on the battlefield," said Mr. Harris. "At this moment, it is critical that America not just maintain, but accelerate our technological advantage over our adversaries. I look forward to working with our government customers and member organizations to deliver the capabilities the United States military needs now and in the future – at the speed of War."

Mr. Harris is a decorated combat veteran with deployments to Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Kosovo, and Iraq. Throughout his 20-year career in uniformed service, he led, trained, and represented Soldiers in armaments and ammunition systems. He is the recipient of the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (4 OLC), and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

Mr. Harris is the recipient of the Department of the Army Superior Civilian Service Medal, the Army Achievement Award for Civilian Service, the Secretary of Defense Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the Department of the Army Commander's Award for Civilian Service.

Mr. Harris earned a B.S. from the United States Military Academy and an M.A. from Central Michigan University. Additionally, he graduated from the Senior Service College, the Army Command and General Staff College, and is a Program Management Professional.

The NAC is the premier organization delivering armaments innovation to the Department of Defense (DoD). The NAC brings 1000+ innovative companies and academic institutions together under several Other Transaction Agreements (OTA) with the DoD that encourage collaboration with the government and among traditional contractors, small, innovative companies, national labs, and academic institutions.

NAC members have access to three OTAs sponsored by government partners:

The Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC): DOTC is a collaboration with the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) – Armaments Center to develop innovative solutions for next-generation weapons and munitions. DOTC's mission, in partnership with the NAC, is to enhance our warfighter's lethality, survivability, and combat effectiveness by facilitating the industrial and academic research, development, and technology demonstrations needed to advance and expand our military technological superiority.

The Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC): AMTC is a collaboration with the US Army DEVCOM – Aviation and Missiles to develop innovative solutions for next-generation missile solutions. AMTC engages industry and academia to develop and mature guided missile technologies to develop and transition U.S. Army aviation and missile manufacturing technologies and integrate advanced technologies, techniques, and processes into future effective weapon systems.

The Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies Program (NEST): NEST is a collaboration with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) to address the most significant energetics-related challenges facing our nation.

The National Armaments Consortium (NAC) is one of the largest collaborative organizations working with the DOD to develop armament technologies in support of our national security. The NAC's focus: transitioning technology to the warfighter fast; promoting innovation; recruiting a community of world-class technologists; encouraging collaboration with government, industry, and academia; removing barriers; promoting nontraditional defense contractor contributions and participation; promoting and enabling the industrial base; supporting the nation's equities in RD&A, OTA, and future capabilities.

For more information about NAC, please visit www.nacconsortium.org.

