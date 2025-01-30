The National Association for Healthcare Quality announces its 2025 Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) has announced its 2025 board members and has acknowledged those in leadership positions. Patricia Resnik, MJ, MBA, RRT, FACHE, CPHQ, CHC, CHPC, remains in the role of its 2025 president; Nidia Williams, PhD, MBB, CPHQ, FNAHQ, serves as immediate past president; April M. Taylor, MS, MHA, FACHE, CMQ/OE, CLSSBB, CPHQ, CPPS, is president-elect; and Cathy Duquette, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CPHQ, FNAHQ, is secretary/treasurer.

Directors at large include Esther Emard, RN, MSN, MSLIR, CPHQ, CPPS; Deirdre McCaughey, PhD, MBA, CPHQ, PT; Anthony Warmuth, MPA, FACHE, CPHQ, CPPS. NAHQ welcomes new board members Carol Gomes, FACHE, CPHQ, MT(ASCP), HTL, DLM(M), MS; Jill Ryan, CPHQ, CPPS and James Merlino, MD. Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, the Chief Executive of NAHQ, retains her seat.

"I am honored to work with these industry leaders as they continue critical roles on the board," said Mercado. "Last year the board approved a new strategic plan that marks a pivotal evolution in our organization's focus and governance. To support this expansion, we added more seats to our board to garner representation from a variety and wide range of expertise," she further explained.

Carol Gomes and Jill Ryan were nominated for appointment by the NAHQ Governance committee and confirmed by the NAHQ Board of Directors.

Carol Gomes is the Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Formerly, she was the Chief Quality Officer and Associate Director for Quality Management with administrative oversight for the departments of Continuous Quality Improvement, Decision Support Services, Clinical Pathways and Management Engineering. She was also the Associate Director for Neurosciences.

Gomes has earned two Master's degrees from Stony Brook University in Management and Policy from the Harriman School for Management and Policy and Healthcare Management and Administration from the School of Allied Health Professions.

"It is more critical than ever to deliver and increase access to high-quality, safe patient care," said Gomes. "NAHQ plays a pivotal role in advancing healthcare Quality & Safety now and in the future. I am honored to serve on the board of directors to join a dedicated and powerful community of Quality champions with far-reaching influence."

Jill Ryan is an accomplished healthcare executive with over 20 years of experience in healthcare Quality management, regulatory compliance, and strategic project leadership. She currently serves as the Executive Director for Quality at UNC Health Blue Ridge in western North Carolina, where she has oversight of Quality, patient safety, accreditation & regulatory compliance and infection prevention. She has previously served in Quality & Safety leadership roles in health systems in New York and New Jersey and served as Chief Executive Officer and senior consultant at a national consulting firm specializing in accreditation and regulatory compliance.

"I am truly honored to have been selected to serve on the NAHQ Board of Directors," shared Ryan. "As a seasoned Quality executive, I'm increasingly called to give back to the profession that has been so supportive and giving to me. My career has been nurtured by incredible mentors and colleagues who helped pave the way to each step on my journey. Participation on the NAHQ Board will allow me to expand that coaching and mentorship on a national level and to support NAHQ's commitment to an expertly skilled Quality workforce that will drive clinical excellence across the continuum."

Through NAHQ's new strategic alliance with The Joint Commission, Dr. Merlino will assume the board seat reserved for The Joint Commission, while Stephanie Mercado takes her seat on the Joint Commission Resources Board.

Dr. Merlino is the Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at The Joint Commission. In this role, Dr. Merlino focuses on the transformation of The Joint Commission's services, utilizing data and innovation to advance health care safety and quality worldwide.

Previously, he served as the Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Cleveland Clinic overseeing enterprise strategy, business development, safety, quality, experience, and continuous organizational improvement. Earlier, he also served as Chief Experience Officer and Associate Chief of Staff at Cleveland Clinic, vice-chair of the Digestive Disease Institute, and was a practicing staff colorectal surgeon. Prior to Cleveland Clinic, he served as the Chief Transformation Officer for Press Ganey Associates.

Dr. Merlino is recognized as an expert in health care strategy, improving safety, quality, and patient experience, and has extensive experience both domestically and internationally. He speaks regularly on strategies to redefine care around the needs of the patient. He has led C-suite strategic sessions with more than 70 of the largest and most successful health care organizations in the U.S., and regularly coached CEOs, C-suite leaders and health care boards on health care strategy and cultural change.

Dr. Merlino earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Baldwin-Wallace College and his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. Dr. Merlino is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives, American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, and American Medical Association.

"I am honored to join NAHQ's esteemed Board of Directors," said James Merlino, MD. "NAHQ's focus on elevating the competencies and extending the influence of the healthcare quality workforce is essential to improved patient safety and outcomes for all.

"I look forward to ongoing collaborations with the Board to accelerate progress on NAHQ's vital mission."

