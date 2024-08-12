The National Association of Spa Franchises (NASF) More than Doubles Its Members

In Pursuit of a Safer Industry, NASF Members Commit to Enhancing Safety Procedures and Elevating the Professionalism of Massage Therapy

TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2022, NASF remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing safety procedures in the massage and spa industry. Underscoring the importance of its mission, NASF has welcomed nearly 10 additional massage brands to the association, from franchise brands to multi-unit wellness companies. In addition to the founding brands, which include Hand & Stone, Elements Massage, and Massage Heights, the following massage and spa companies have joined NASF to champion safety, well-being, and professionalism across the industry:

Spavia

Woodhouse

Burke Williams

LaVida

MassageLuXe

Milk and Honey

Soothe

Squeeze

The Now

Zen Massage

A key element of NASF's work to promote safety in spas was the launch of the Employment Verification System (EVS), a program that, for the first time, allowed participating businesses the ability to capture and share important information about service providers who were separated from a spa for breach of safety protocols. In just one year, the number of searches in the EVS across brands has increased by 300%.

"In such a short amount of time, the EVS has proven invaluable to the spa industry. With more than 40,000 searches already conducted, NASF has successfully implemented a shared platform of information regarding service providers who have a record of breaching safety protocols," says Cindy Meiskin, president of NASF. "This has allowed the industry to ensure safer hiring practices, ultimately prioritizing the security and well-being of employees and guests alike. We are determined to eliminate inappropriate behavior at all spas and the EVS continues to greatly impact our ability to prevent further safety breaches from occurring across our systems."

In addition to safeguarding the industry, the NASF is committed to attracting and integrating highly skilled professionals to the massage therapy field. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment opportunities for massage therapists are projected to grow 18% through 2032, which is faster than the U.S. average for other careers. This means that not only are massage therapists in high demand, but the demand is going to continue to grow, further solidifying the long-term viability of a career in massage therapy.

"Clients seek trust in the industry, and we are excited to contribute to this significant effort to ensure their safety and security," said Keith Larson of Zen Massage. "The overwhelming majority of massage therapists are dedicated professionals who provide healing and relaxation to their clients. It's the positive influence of this majority that far outweighs the challenges posed by a very small number of unsafe individuals. By joining this association, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest safety standards while also fostering the professional development of trusted and skilled massage therapists."

As the NASF continues to advocate for the positive progression of the massage industry, the group looks forward to engaging in government relations to protect and enhance the industry as well as continuing to advocate for more professionals to pursue careers in massage therapy.

Franchise and multi-unit companies interested in joining the NASF and learning more about the EVS can submit inquiries via [email protected] or visit https://nationalassociationofspafranchises.com/ for more information.

About NASF

The National Association of Spa Franchises (NASF) is an organization dedicated to enhancing current safety procedures in the spa and massage industry. Launched in 2022, the primary goals of the association are to further elevate the professionalism of the industry, to protect customers, and to ensure professional massage therapists are respected for their skills, training, and knowledge. Importantly, NASF created the Employment Verification System (EVS) which captures information on service providers who were separated from a spa for breach of safety protocols. NASF was designed to fill the gaps in the current government regulations when it comes to licensure and the EVS, powered by DISA, will help add that extra layer of protection. For more information visit https://nationalassociationofspafranchises.com/.

Contact:

Margo Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893‑9150

[email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Spa Franchises