The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) Selects Ivalua's Full Source-to-Pay Solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that following a competitive tendering process, the State of Maine in partnership with the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) has awarded Ivalua's full Source-to-Pay solution for all US states, the District of Columbia, and US Territories to access their cooperative purchasing program.

NASPO is a non-profit association committed to promoting best practices, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. NASPO also operates a cooperative purchasing program, NASPO ValuePoint. The program facilitates public procurement solicitations and agreements for public entities, offering favorable prices, terms and conditions, and value-added services.

Through the NASPO ValuePoint contract , Ivalua will support modernization efforts with modern public procurement tools to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in the public purchasing process, providing a seamless and user-friendly e-commerce style shopping experience.

"We are excited to leverage our existing experience with some of the most innovative US state procurement organizations for this project. By embracing digital solutions, we can revolutionize the way NASPO members handle solicitations, reducing transactional costs and enhancing efficiency across all US states", said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua.

For more contract details, you may visit the NASPO ValuePoint site for Ivalua.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers leading federal, state, and local governments and hundreds of the world's most admired brands to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers. Ivalua is recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO™, NASPO ValuePoint®, and Lead State Model® are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

