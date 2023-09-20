The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) Selects Ivalua's Full Source-to-Pay Solution

News provided by

Ivalua

20 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

US states and territories will now further benefit from NASPO's cooperative purchasing program.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management today announced that following a competitive tendering process, the State of Maine in partnership with the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) has awarded Ivalua's full Source-to-Pay solution for all US states, the District of Columbia, and US Territories to access their cooperative purchasing program. 

NASPO is a non-profit association committed to promoting best practices, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. NASPO also operates a cooperative purchasing program, NASPO ValuePoint. The program facilitates public procurement solicitations and agreements for public entities, offering favorable prices, terms and conditions, and value-added services.

Through the NASPO ValuePoint contract, Ivalua will support modernization efforts with modern public procurement tools to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in the public purchasing process, providing a seamless and user-friendly e-commerce style shopping experience.

"We are excited to leverage our existing experience with some of the most innovative US state procurement organizations for this project. By embracing digital solutions, we can revolutionize the way NASPO members handle solicitations, reducing transactional costs and enhancing efficiency across all US states", said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua.

For more contract details, you may visit the NASPO ValuePoint site for Ivalua.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers leading federal, state, and local governments and hundreds of the world's most admired brands to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers. Ivalua is recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org.

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO™, NASPO ValuePoint®, and Lead State Model® are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

Media Contact

US & Canada

Christian Morley/Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua

Also from this source

ADAC, Europe's Largest Motoring Association Digitizes Procurement with Ivalua

The hidden cost of inflation: businesses forced to sacrifice sustainability and labor standards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.