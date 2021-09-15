The National Banana Pudding Festival Is One Of Top Nine Reasons To Visit Nashville's Big Back Yard This Fall

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. , Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville's Big Back Yard offers fall travelers some of the season's best outdoor festivals and adventures, including Centerville, Tennessee's National Banana Pudding Festival. Admission is free and "The Puddin' Path," lets guests sample 10 scrumptious banana pudding recipes for just $5. Oct. 2-3 in Centerville, Tenn. https://www.bananapuddingfest.org

Nashville's Big Back Yard is a fall splendor, with more than 50 species of deciduous trees showcased along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks and natural areas. NBBY is anchored by 100 miles of the historic Natchez Trace Parkway. There's plenty to do and see in the Big Back Yard.

Bike the Natchez Trace Parkway

It's a bucket list item for all bikers, whether powered by two legs or on your free-wheeling motorized ride. The National Park Service has designated the entire 444 miles of the historic Natchez Trace Parkway as a bicycle route. Fall colors are brilliant. For lodging, consider Commodore Hotel in nearby Linden. https://www.nps.gov/natr/index.htm https://www.commodorehotellinden.com

Celebrate Music at ShoalsFest

This boutique event is one of the south's premiere music festivals. Your host, the ever-inspiring Jason Isbell, brings his music and friends to celebrate in his home state of Alabama. Multiple artists join Isbell and the 400 Unit Oct. 2-3, McFarland Park, Florence, AL. http://www.shoalsfest.net

Visit Stillhouse Hollow Falls

Stillhouse Hollow Falls is a 90-acre state natural area located approximately three miles northeast of Summertown, Tenn. off Hwy US 43 in Maury County. The natural area is on the Western Highland Rim in the Duck River watershed. https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/na-natural-areas/natural-areas-middle-region/middle-region/na-na-stillhouse-hollow-falls.html

Enjoy Mid-South BBQ Festival

This event celebrates all things BBQ, with competitors coming from far and wide to show-off their smokin' skills. Great food dominates this festival, but it is topped off with music, arts & crafts, a kid's zone and the century bike ride. Oct. 15-16 in Mount Pleasant, Tenn. https://midsouthbbqtn.com/#festival

Explore David Crockett and Joe Wheeler State Parks

Spend a weekend exploring the great outdoors at David Crockett State Park in Tenn. Enjoy camping, fishing, boating, and hiking. https://tnstateparks.com/parks/david-crockett

Joe Wheeler State Park, located on Wheeler Lake in The Shoals of Alabama, offers something for everyone; a resort lodge, a restaurant, cabins, camping, fishing, golf, tennis, and a marina. https://www.alapark.com/parks/joe-wheeler-state-park

Take A Hike

The TVA Muscle Shoals Trails Complex is home to a vintage restored railroad bridge over glistening water, a natural waterfall, and over 11 miles of foot trails. It is one of the most scenic settings in the Tennessee River Valley. https://www.tva.com/environment/recreation/tva-trails

The 2.7-mile Lady's Bluff Loop Trail in Perry County, Tenn., a designated National Recreational Trail, leads visitors to the top of a majestic limestone bluff offering far-reaching views across the Tennessee River. https://tennesseerivervalleygeotourism.org/entries/ladys-bluff-small-wild-area-and-trail/0dd7dba5-5a7b-47c4-9ae2-cd06631ea825

