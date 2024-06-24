The National Brotherhood of Snowsports Selects Keystone Resort for 2025 Annual Summit

KEYSTONE, Colo., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS), in partnership with Vail Resorts, is proud to share that NBS has selected Keystone Resort for its 2025 Annual Summit. Bringing together 58 member clubs and thousands of supporters from around the world, the NBS Summit offers a week of winter sports fun to raise funds to support their mission: increasing participation in winter sports while developing and supporting athletes of color who will win international competitions. The summit is tentatively scheduled to occur February 22 to March 1, 2025.

"We are excited to return to a mountain owned and operated by Vail Resorts following the experience of a lifetime they created for NBS at Vail Mountain to celebrate our 50th anniversary," said Henri Rivers, president of The NBS. "Our annual summit is our most important event of the year, and Keystone Resort has something to offer each of our dedicated members and their families – from the incredible employees at Keystone who create the guest experience every day, to unbeatable high alpine views atop the brand-new Bergman Express chairlift, to the ice skating, sleigh rides and more in the resort's villages, there are so many ways to embrace snow sports at Keystone."

Nearly 1,500 people of color who love to ski, ride, or spend time in the mountains will travel to Colorado to celebrate the NBS summit at Keystone. Keystone Resort was chosen for its ease of access from Denver International Airport and its approachable and varied terrain for all levels of skiers and riders. Programming related to the summit occurs on and off the mountain, and includes tours, clinics, game nights, après parties, concerts, and the event's signature parade.

"At Vail Resorts, we are guided by our core values, including to Be Inclusive. Alongside the incredible mountain communities where we operate, NBS has been an instrumental partner to our inclusive access programs," said Kenny Thompson, Jr., chief public affairs officer for Vail Resorts. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with them and celebrating their annual summit together in Keystone."

"It is an honor and a privilege to host the National Brotherhood of Snowsports next winter," said Nadia Guerriero, senior vice president of Vail Resorts' Rocky Mountain region, which includes Keystone Resort. "NBS has been critical to leading and cultivating a more inclusive future for winter sports, and we can't wait to celebrate with them next year and showcase everything that makes Keystone such a special place."

Tucked away in the White River National Forest of the Rocky Mountains, Keystone Resort is the largest ski area in Summit County, Colorado. Spread across three peaks — Dercum Mountain, North Peak and the Outback — the resort boasts more than 3,000 acres of skiable terrain. With this year's addition of the brand-new Bergman Express chair, Keystone guests can take their adventures to new heights in Bergman Bowl, an approachable high alpine ski experience that features the highest green trail in the country.

This winter, as part of Vail Resorts' Epic for Everyone Youth Access Program, Keystone partnered with NBS to increase access to outdoor recreation and inspire the next generation of skiers and riders. Last season, Vail Resorts, with funding supported by the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust, partnered with over 100 nonprofit organizations to host 11,000+ youth across 32 resorts.

About National Brotherhood of Snowsports

Founded in 1973, the National Brotherhood of Snowsports (NBS) is comprised of over 58 clubs throughout the United States. Membership includes approximately 7,500 snow sports enthusiasts. Each year, the organization hosts the NBS Black Summit, the largest gathering of skiers and snowboarders in the nation. The annual Summit attracts attendees of all ages and includes a wide range of events on and off the slopes. The event supports the NBS Olympic Scholarship Fund and its mission to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will WIN Olympic and international winter sports competitions, representing the United States, and to increase participation in winter sports. The event also serves as the organization's primary fundraiser, supporting aspiring winter sports athletes and local NBS club programs. The National Brotherhood of Snowsports are governed by an all-volunteer board under the leadership and direction of their current President Henri Rivers.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.