The National Catholic Reporter wins 43 Catholic Media Awards

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Catholic Reporter (NCR), Global Sisters Report (GSR), and EarthBeat achieved significant recognition at the 2024 Catholic Media Awards, earning a total of 43 honors across 32 categories. Among the accolades, GSR en español was awarded first place for the best Spanish-language website, and NCR received second place for the best national newspaper.

NCR dominated the "best investigative news writing" category, winning first, second, and third place. Additionally, NCR claimed first place for the best editorial on a national or international issue and for a column by Michael Sean Winters. EarthBeat excelled in multiple categories, including first place for the best electronic newsletter.

GSR's international correspondent Chris Herlinger and Latin America correspondent Rhina Guidos were recognized with second place and honorable mention, respectively, as writers of the year. GSR's notable series, "Hope Amid Turmoil: Sisters in Conflict Areas," received three awards, and its Spanish website, launched on May 1, 2023, was honored for its inaugural year's work.

The awards, acknowledging work done in 2023, were presented on June 21 at the Catholic Media Association conference in Atlanta. A complete list of winners may be found here .

The National Catholic Reporter is an independent Catholic news source. Founded in 1964, NCR provides news and commentary on issues related to the Catholic Church and the world. The publication can be read online at NCRonline.org, or by following @ncronline on Facebook and Twitter .

