The National Council sponsors 2nd Annual Cal State Northridge C.I.P.H.E.R. Symposium Featuring Hip Hop Icon Big Daddy Kane and Special Guests

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (The National Council) is pleased to sponsor the 2nd annual Cal State Northridge (CSUN) C.I.P.H.E.R. Symposium, hosted by CSUN professor, music journalist, and historian Skyy Hook. The symposium will feature hip-hop icons Big Daddy Kane and Crazy Legs, music by DJ Revolution, performances by Bishop Lamont, dance battles, panels, and more.

On Wednesday, May 8th, CSUN's Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation & Research (C.I.P.H.E.R.) will host this highly anticipated event at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya), located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA.

Starting at 10 AM, this inclusive and free event welcomes the public to enjoy performances by local emcees, B-Boy/B-Girl dance battles, live graffiti installations, and more. The day will be filled with engaging armchair discussions with Dee-1 at 11 AM, Crazy Legs at noon, and Big Daddy Kane at 2 PM. Attendees will also participate in a Hip-Hop and Cars Panel sponsored By Shade45, Porsche of Woodland Hills, and Boom Bap Nation featuring video producer Zane, documentarian Mark Breezy, and Troy Shelton at 3 PM.

"Hip-hop music has always been a revolutionary voice, from its roots in the streets to its rise on the global stage. Artists use their lyrics to challenge the status quo, confront injustices, and advocate for abolition and social justice, turning their music into a potent tool for transformation and resistance." – Traci Litthcut, TNC Membership Director. "This symposium is a testament to the transformative power of hip-hop and its ability to inspire change."

About C.I.P.H.E.R:

Founded in 2021 by Dean Dr. Yan Searcy in partnership with hip-hop journalist, radio personality, and producer Skyy Hook in her new role as visiting scholar. The innovative and collaborative academic program focuses on the interdisciplinary examination of hip-hop with panels, workshops, conferences, discussions, exhibitions, and a research journal.

About The National Council: A 501c3 organization founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in the federal prison in Danbury, CT. The mission of The National Council is to end incarceration of women and girls and create the infrastructure for the systems in support of building healthy, thriving people and communities. For more info, www.nationalcouncil.us

Media Contact:

Ariel Goode

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls