The National Domestic Violence Hotline Impact Report Shows 2018 Was A Record-Setting Year For The Organization

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline) received more calls, online chats, and texts, also known as "contacts", in 2018 than in any other year since the organization's inception according to internal data collection. At a congressional briefing in the nation's capital today, leaders and partners of The Hotline and its relationship abuse prevention project, loveisrespect, shared the organization's annual impact report with legislators and their staff members. In A YEAR OF IMPACT: National Domestic Violence Hotline and loveisrespect, the organization reports:

573,670 contacts were received in 2018, an increase of 36% from 2017

48% increase in website visits to TheHotline.org and loveisrespect.org combined

147% increase in the number of people reaching out for help via chat. More victims, survivors, their helpers, and others are using additional contact means to secure the support and information they need.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, The Hotline is the only national 24-hour domestic violence hotline providing compassionate support, life-saving resources, and safety planning services via phone, online chat, and text. In 2007, The Hotline established loveisrespect, an initiative that engages, educates, and empowers young people to prevent and end abusive relationships.

CEO of The National Domestic Violence Hotline Katie Ray-Jones attributes the increase in contacts to media and pop culture's focus on the pervasiveness of violence in relationships. "The report shows that together, The Hotline and loveisrespect received four times the increase in media coverage in 2018 as compared to 2017. With greater awareness of this issue that affects one in four women and one in seven men, we're seeing more people affected by abuse taking brave steps forward and seeking support. It's important we continue to shine a light on domestic violence. We all play a role in ending it."

22% reported that their abusive situation involved children

13,625 victims experienced stalking

7,482 cited suicidal threats from their abusive partners

4.7% (up 1.1% from 2017) of victims disclosed the use or threat of firearms

4,565 victims experienced immigration status related threats

Types of domestic violence and dating abuse most discussed:

Emotional Abuse: 88% (up 2% from 2017)

(up 2% from 2017) Physical Abuse: 60% (no change from 2017)

(no change from 2017) Financial Abuse: 24% (up 2% from 2017)

(up 2% from 2017) Digital Abuse: 15% (up 3% from 2017)

(up 3% from 2017) Sexual Abuse: 11% (up 1% from 2017)

