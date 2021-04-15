The National Football League Announces Official Sports Betting Partners

FanDuel, becomes the NFL's newest partner and will have a series of content integrations including both in-game and post-game highlights directly available within its sportsbook and fantasy sports platforms this coming season. The company will have access to footage rights that bring the NFL's excitement to FanDuel's owned and produced content across its various platforms and will work with the League on pre-game integration opportunities on the NFL Network for the seven regular season games the network will air in 2021.

"On Superbowl Sunday we got a glimpse at how powerful the combination of the NFL's excitement and our platform can be in delivering an enhanced fan experience. We are delighted to make that combination official by pairing America's #1 sportsbook with America's #1 sports league," said Matt King, Chief Executive Officer at FanDuel. "This partnership provides our shared customers with a new level of innovation and unmatched premium content directly within our platform ultimately enhancing every gameday."

Additionally, FanDuel will have the right to integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties including NFL.com and the NFL App. FanDuel will enhance fan experiences with NFL highlights, footage and Next Gen Stats content.

"As the sports betting landscape has continued to evolve in the United States, we have been thoughtful with our strategy and are excited to announce three partners who share the NFL's vision and goals," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships.

Contact:

Marc Sausa

[email protected]

(917) 597-4924

SOURCE FanDuel