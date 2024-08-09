The National Hispanic Health Foundation convenes strategic discussions to build the next generation of Hispanic physicians in Sacramento, CA

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its original founding in 1999 by Dr. Elena Rios, MD, and Joe Ivy Buofford, MD, under a Cooperative Agreement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and most recent support by Centene Foundation and Centene/Health Net, the NHHF Leadership Fellowship continues to uplift Hispanic physicians with the ultimate goal of improving the health of all Americans.

This upcoming week, NHHF is proud to host the California Leadership Fellowship Program so they can participate in this year's Sacramento Institute. The NHHF Fellowship program is a year-long executive training that covers leadership skill-building sessions, as well as lectures on public health policy programs at the federal and state levels, focused on Latino health equity.

"We are excited to bring together our California Leadership Fellowship at the Sacramento Institute to meet and network with the Governor's office, legislators, and key stakeholders who will increase their understanding of the pathways to healthcare leadership positions. We continue to be deeply grateful to Health Net for their leadership and support making the Sacramento Institute possible." - Dr. Elena Rios, President of NHHF.

To celebrate the success of this year's institute, NHHF and Centene will host a reception to honor our CA Fellowship Class of 2024. At the reception, NHHF will recognize Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula, MD, the 31st District Fresno, CA Representative, alongside Suzan Murin, MD, the Interim Dean at UC Davis, School of Medicine.

Please join us and meet our Fellows at the reception that will take place on August 13, 2024, at 4191 East Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA 95834 (Centene/Health Net Sacramento Campus) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PST.

It is with great pleasure, that NHHF announces the following physicians in the Class of 2024.

NHHF California Leadership Fellows

Alejandra Casillas, MD
Associate Professor of Medicine-in-Residence
UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine

Cesar R. Padilla, MD
Clinical Associate Professor
Division of Obstetric Anesthesiology, Stanford University School of Medicine

Diana Ceballos Robles, MD, FACOG
Clinical Instructor of Maternal-Fetal Medicine
University of California San Francisco

Enrique Villalobos-Silva, MD, FACEP
Emergency Physician
Stanford Health Care

Jesus Saucedo, MD, MBA
Associate Chief Medical Information Officer
Santa Clara Valley Health and Hospital Systems

Joel Ramirez, MD, MBA
Chief Medical Officer
Camarena Health (FQHC)

Josephine Urbina, MD, MAS, FACOG
Assistant Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology
University of California, San Francisco

Maria Elena Rhoads Baeza, MD
Assistant Clinical Professor
Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospitalist, University of California, Irvine

Marisa Hernandez-Morgan, MD, MPP
Department of Anesthesiology Assistant Clinical Professor
University of California, Los Angeles

Martha Preciado, MD, F.A.C.C.
Assistant Professor of Medicine & Cardiovascular Disease
UCLA School of Medicine
President
Preciado Cardiology, Inc.

