The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) Hosts Scholarship Galas to Honor Leaders and Students Advancing Health Equity

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) is proud to announce the awarding of 18 new scholarships with the support of the United Health Foundation (up to $20,000) to graduate students from the Western United States on their journeys to become doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, physician assistants in our communities.

"We are deeply grateful to our leaders and sponsors whose support strengthens the path toward a more diverse and equitable health sector," said Dr. Elena Rios, President of NHHF.

The California Awards Gala will be held on November 22nd from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Pacific Time at the Biltmore Los Angeles, California.

The National Hispanic Health Foundation thanks the following health leaders for their work in transforming government programs, academic institutions, private sector organizations, and local communities to increase access to health care. California Hispanic Health Leadership Honorees include: The Honorable Xavier Becerra; Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services; The Honorable Congresswoman Nanette Barragan; Annette M. Walker, MHA (President of City of Hope Orange County); Carolyn C. Meltzer, MD (Dean of Keck School of Medicine of USC); Althea Alexander (In Memoriam, Inaugural Assistant Dean of Diversity and Inclusion at Keck School of Medicine of USC); Michael J. Stamos, MD, (Dean of UCI School of Medicine); John L. Dalrymple, MD (Dean of Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine); and James E. Cruz, MD (President of Latinx Physicians of CA).

With immense gratitude, NHHF thanks all our scholarship gala sponsors across sectors for their generosity and dedication to supporting our mission to empower and diversify the next generation of health professionals. Platinum Sponsors include: United Health Foundation. Gold Sponsors include: Health Net/ Centene Corporation.

It is with great pleasure that the National Hispanic Health Foundation announces the following 2024 scholarship award recipients for Western United States:

Laura Solano

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Avril Stulginski

University of California Irvine School of Medicine

Karen Gonzales

Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California

Michelle Galicia

Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science Medical School

Alejandra Sataray-Rodriguez

University of Nevada Reno School of Medicine

Alfredo Palacios

John Sealy School of Medicine at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

Katya Vera

Stanford University School of Medicine

Diego Garcia

University of Arizona College of Medicine

Angel Arellano

University of the Pacific -School of Health Science, Physician Assistant Program

Carolina Vargas

John Sealy School of Medicine at University of Texas at Galveston, Physician Assistant Program

Jackie Raygoza

Loma Linda University School of Nursing

Cesar Robles-Martinez

University of California, Irvine- Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing

Breanna Moreno

Western University of Health Sciences, College of Dental Medicine

Areicy Aguilar

Pacific University School of Dental Studies

Selene Velasco

Keck Graduate Institute, School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Juan Vasquez

University of Texas at El Paso School of Pharmacy

Pamela Flores

University of Texas at El Paso School of Pharmacy

Andre Iris

Robbins College of Health and Human Services

Visit nhhfx.org for additional information about the gala and NHHF.

SOURCE National Hispanic Health Foundation